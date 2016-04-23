​Spring new life into your old mattress

Are you constantly tired? Feeling cranky from tossing and turning through yet another night? It might be time for a new mattress. Like light bulbs, mattresses are usually another element in our homes that we don’t pay much attention to, as long as they keep working. The difference, however, is that you immediately know when that light bulb’s time is up. It is quite different for your mattress.

Many of us are guilty of using our mattresses way longer than we should, which can spell bad news for our health and mental state (sleep is important, you know!). And when we eventually do purchase a new one, lots of mattress stores will haul away our old one for free – but is that really the best way to go about it?

With a lot of people jumping onto the green-living bandwagon, shouldn't you do your part for the environment as well? We are not suggesting clinging on to that mattress through sore backs and sleepless nights at all. But let’s have a look at other ways in which you can breathe new life into that old mattress one you acquire a new one.