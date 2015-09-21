Fluorescent lights with flair

One of the most important aspects of interior design is how to design a space with the right lighting. The right lighting has the power to affect the mood of an environment and its atmosphere. The question is though… what are the best lighting option for your home?

A kitchen is a place where we spend a lot of time socialising, cooking, eating and cleaning. Thus, lighting and the right design is very important as it is where we spend most of our time. Fluorescent lights are peculiar and can be harsh, but in the right setting they can be beneficial in lighting up a kitchen well and be used in a sustainable way. They can also create a bold statement and stand out or be integrated well into a room to provide the perfect lighting for a relaxed atmosphere. Here are some great examples for you to gather inspiration.