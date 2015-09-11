homify 360°: Floating Architectural Masterpiece

More and more these days we are looking for unusual and unique places to inhabit and live. New, original and interesting dwellings can satisfy the human need for adventure and make daily life more vibrant and exciting. Experts from the company Floatinghouses have created a residential design that provides a different type of fulfilment and can satisfy the dreams of children and adults alike—a floating home!
One such floating abode is moored in Bydgoszcz, Poland and today on homify 360° we're taking you on a tour around this house to show you how you can live a stylish, fashionable and original life!
This house on the water has been built using modular technology. This means it was manufactured with prefabricated pieces in the form of modules with the number and size varying depending on the size of the home that is ordered. This method of production also positively affects transportation as individual parts are remarkably easy to deliver to any location.
Pre-cast composite construction allows for a lightweight yet durable house. The materials used to make it also have excellent thermal and acoustic insulation. This structure is resistant to fire, moisture and salt as well as any potential corrosion.
Here we see the floating house from the water. It has a cubist shape and form, which is very common with other traditional and modern family homes. The house also provides comfortable accommodation with all the necessary contemporary utilities and amenities. Additionally, it features many high-tech elements that allow a comfortable and stylish interior. However, its biggest advantage is that it allows you to change your place of residence without having to move! Simply sail away to a completely new location!
In the middle of the dwelling we find ourselves located within the studio that features an open plan living area, separate bedroom and bathroom. The whole interior scheme was designed in a modern style with strong references to futurism. Dominated by high-gloss surfaces, innovative materials, unusual shapes and muted colours, the home is truly impressive. The combination of white, grey and black together gives a modern effect, further complimented by the generous use of glass and stylish lighting.
One wall of the house is completely glazed, which allows an integration between the outside environment and interior. Wherever the home is moored the surrounding landscape becomes an integral part of the inside. The interior style is dominated by furniture in the Bauhaus style. It is characterised by simple shapes, functionality and the highest quality materials. Simplicity goes hand-in-hand with comfort, thus giving the effect of a timeless and stylish interior.
Whilst at home on the water the architects could not miss the opportunity to include some playful accessories. Here we see the hot tub where one can relax in the company of none other than Bob Marley! Colourful pop art graphics introduce an intriguing and iconic decorative accent.
Approaching the end of the tour we arrive in the spacious bathroom, which been arranged in a minimalist style. There is heavy use of geometric shapes that play with black and white. A large hot tub is sunken into the floor, giving the whole room unique character. The sink is located on a black feature shape that dominates against a white backdrop.
This house on the water is the ultimate in contemporary design, not only because of its spectacular exterior, but also inside the residence! Living in this floating apartment requires no compromises and offers a unique and interesting life of freedom!
Finally, we take a peek at the kitchen. Within the houseboat the cooking space is as unusual as the rest of the home. It is smooth, uniform and in a white colour scheme that ensures a continuation of modernity. It has been complimented by black household appliances and accessories.
