homify 360°: Floating Architectural Masterpiece

More and more these days we are looking for unusual and unique places to inhabit and live. New, original and interesting dwellings can satisfy the human need for adventure and make daily life more vibrant and exciting. Experts from the company Floatinghouses have created a residential design that provides a different type of fulfilment and can satisfy the dreams of children and adults alike—a floating home!

One such floating abode is moored in Bydgoszcz, Poland and today on homify 360° we're taking you on a tour around this house to show you how you can live a stylish, fashionable and original life!