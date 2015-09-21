10 oak vanity units

Wood is a material that is both soft to the touch, yet incredibly strong and hardwearing. We all have wood in some form or another in our homes and there is a good reason for this—that is that it looks good.

Oak is an incredible wood that lends itself perfectly to bathrooms, and in this instance, vanity units. A vanity unit is something a lot of bathrooms need and is very much an essential storage space. We all have a lot of bathroom clutter that we like to be handy, but be out of sight, and this is where a vanity unit can help.