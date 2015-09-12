For the past 25 years, Bewsey Old Hall was rotting away like a remote desolate and dilapidated shell. However, the team Pearson Architects were not afraid of a challenge and took on the opportunity to give the striking residence a new lease of life and remodeled it into two new houses and five apartments.

Mostly Jacobean in style, the west wing of the property was sadly destroyed by a fire in 2011, which resulted in the rest of the structure becoming weakened and unstable. Suddenly, this impressive property was far from its original glory and looked to be on the road to total ruin… but then salvation came! Once the building was stabilised in line with English Heritage directives, restoration begin at full speed.

The end result is a remarkable property that has truly risen like a phoenix from the flames, together with sympathetic materials and techniques being used throughout, which work well and compliment the modern installations.

Take a look at the amazing before and after pictures and let yourself be inspired and impressed by this fantastic feat.