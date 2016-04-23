The Unusually Brilliant Family Home

The great thing about houses is that they can always be changed. Take this house for example. It was once a traditional home dating back to 1907 and, while pretty enough, was long overdue for an update to meet the needs of a modern family.

What stands today is a home that is completely different to the former. It encompasses everything good about the Bauhaus style with an attractive exterior, open living spaces and seemingly endless green features that provide the building with a high sustainability rating.

Scroll down to see how Puschmann Architektur have taken the frame of the original house to create something bigger and better!