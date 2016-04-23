The Unusually Brilliant Family Home

The great thing about houses is that they can always be changed. Take this house for example. It was once a traditional home dating back to 1907 and, while pretty enough, was long overdue for an update to meet the needs of a modern family.
What stands today is a home that is completely different to the former. It encompasses everything good about the Bauhaus style with an attractive exterior, open living spaces and seemingly endless green features that provide the building with a high sustainability rating.
Scroll down to see how Puschmann Architektur have taken the frame of the original house to create something bigger and better!
The original 20th century house that once stood is long gone. In its place is a stunning modern dwelling that boasts the best in current home design as inspired by the Bauhaus style.
Demolishing the entire original structure would have been the easy option, however, the architects instead decided to use part of the original framework as the base for the new house design. Following an intensive study of the original building, it was determined that the best outcome would be for a geometric design with a series of volumes.
The front exterior encompasses the classic Bauhaus style of architecture with the typical flat roof being the iconic feature of the home's form.
The façade is rendered in a variety of different colours, including a crisp white, warm grey as well as light and dark shades of blue. Natural oak and zinc determine the other components of the exterior.
Overall, the materials used for the build were chosen for their sustainability and high building standard.
The new interiors of the home add to a whopping 155m² across the two levels. This generous floor space is emphasised brilliantly by a white colour scheme and an oak timber that unites each of the rooms.
On the upper level is where you will find the master bedroom, two children's bedrooms and a private study. The home naturally insulates meaning the living spaces can remain at a comfortable temperature and require low energy consumption even in winter.
The family living here are always comfortable in their surroundings thanks to a technical living concept that involves a range of smart technologies. The home is heated via a modern gas condensing technology, underfloor heating and a central heat recovery ventilation system. Windows are protected from the sun thanks to shutters that are controlled and programmable remotely via smartphones.
A special hidden feature of the home is a central vacuum cleaning system that keeps the air fresh and free of dust and filters out other unwanted particles.
It is often said that a peaceful home is a happy home so, with this in mind, the interiors have been created to encompass a feeling of Zen. The approach from Puschmann Architektur seems to have worked a treat since we can easily imagine ourselves spending hours on end relaxing in this space.
If there is one thing to help create a relaxed setting, it's plants! See how the large pot plant not only brings a touch of beauty and nature into the living room but also helps keep the air pure. For such an easy and inexpensive thing, we're surprised we do not see more of them inside the average home.
The lush and inviting garden is such an easy space to access thanks to the sliding doors that lead off from the living spaces. Though unfurnished at this point in time, we can picture the paved area with an outdoor dining table and chairs. There's so much potential for the owners to host special events, such as barbecues or birthdays in the sunshine.
The landscaping has been kept simple and orderly since the owners are short on time for its upkeep. A row of hedge plants along the border will take time to grow but they will eventually provide the garden with better privacy from the neighbouring properties.
