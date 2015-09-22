Righteously rustic furniture

'Rustic' evokes images of natural and lived in. It grabs hold of things and makes them something we can use in our homes. Things that perhaps should be outside but we want them inside. Rustic doesn't mean dated and old, it means welcoming and homely. It mostly means hand-crafted and loved, unique and a one-off. This is what makes rustic furniture exceptional.

We are going to take a look at some rustic furniture that you could add to any room you want to create this look. From tables to chairs, you can own a piece that looks like art but is entirely functional.