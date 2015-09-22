Your browser is out-of-date.

Righteously rustic furniture

Steph Mann
House No. 7, Denizen Works Rustic style living room
Loading admin actions …

'Rustic' evokes images of natural and lived in. It grabs hold of things and makes them something we can use in our homes. Things that perhaps should be outside but we want them inside. Rustic doesn't mean dated and old, it means welcoming and homely. It mostly means hand-crafted and loved, unique and a one-off. This is what makes rustic furniture exceptional.

We are going to take a look at some rustic furniture that you could add to any room you want to create this look. From tables to chairs, you can own a piece that looks like art but is entirely functional.

Rustic room

Barn in Chenailler Mascheix, France , Capra Architects Rustic style living room
Capra Architects

Barn in Chenailler Mascheix, France

Capra Architects
Capra Architects
Capra Architects

Once a falling down 18th century barn, this home has undergone a brilliant transformation. The interior has to be all rustic because it suits the building perfectly. With small windows and exposed beams, the furniture was bought to reflect this. The low slung chairs are light and don't take up much space at all. The table holds real rustic appeal with the simple wood and glass design. It sits centrally between the two chairs and is barely noticeable, yet very functional.

Rustic wardrobe

Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This wardrobe is brought to us by Loaf, and is an incredibly versatile bit of furniture. It is the epitome of everything that is rustic. The raw appeal of the unvarnished wood makes it feel very natural and stripped back. Thanks to the light colour of the wood, it would match any kind of decor and colour scheme. We love the way the feet are slightly curved, like the wardrobe is straining under it's own weight. It gives the wardrobe an almost comical appeal.

Pestle and mortar table

Reclaimed Pestle & Mortar Coffee Table BluBambu Living Rustic style living room
BluBambu Living

Reclaimed Pestle & Mortar Coffee Table

BluBambu Living
BluBambu Living
BluBambu Living

It truly doesn't get much more rustic than this table. Which was a pestle and mortar in a previous life. Each one is made to order and looks incredible. It is the perfect addition to this rustic style living room, and looks completely at home here. The dining table is of the same style and 'rustic' is a clear theme in this home. Wood runs throughout the space helping to tie the living room into the dining area.

Wood burner

La Falaise, CCD Architects Rustic style living room
CCD Architects

La Falaise

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

In a room with exposed beams like this, we automatically think country cottage and rustic, in the old sense of the word. Here we can see that there is no small log fire, but instead a modern wood burner. This is part of the modern rustic appeal we were talking about. It still fits in with the room as a piece of furniture, whilst adding much needed warmth and retaining rustic appeal.

Natural shelves

Millennium Drive : Mezzanine Space, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Rustic style living room
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Millennium Drive : Mezzanine Space

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Shelves are very much a useful bit of furniture. This whole room has a rustic feel to it, and every bit of furniture does too. We love the bookcase in particular because it feels very rustic and raw. Used for books or as shelving, it can really hold anything you want to display. Left as natural wood and not coloured, it fits into this eclectic looking room perfectly. Light flows in from the window making the room feel bright and a bit bigger than it actually is.

Long trunk

House No. 7, Denizen Works Rustic style living room
Denizen Works

House No. 7

Denizen Works
Denizen Works
Denizen Works

Well it is both really! Obviously this table was once a trunk used only for storage. Now it is used as a coffee table and it can still provide much needed storage. The wonderful orange colours of the worn wood feel incredibly rustic and add some much needed warmth to this very white room. It matches the chair and the basket with colour and they all help draw the room together with their warm orange vibe.

Up-cycled

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN Rustic style living room
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

It really doesn't get more rustic than up-cycling. A used pallet as a coffee table is just remarkable. It has been sanded and varnished to look a little neater. Yet it still looks used and like it belongs outdoors. Here it is in a very homely setting, but it would look equally as good in an industrial looking room. The addition of castors to the base of table make it fully movable and really a talking point when anyone enters the room.

Family dining

Cascina ristrutturata, Semplicemente Legno Rustic style living room
Semplicemente Legno

Semplicemente Legno
Semplicemente Legno
Semplicemente Legno

Warm orange is the predominant colour we get from all this wood and the fire in the corner. This dining table looks so utterly rustic, even more so in this setting. Surrounded entirely by exposed brick work and framed in wood, it is stunning. The mixed range of chairs at the table just add to the rustic look and it all blends seamlessly together, despite being different from each other.

Cupboard doors

Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are just wanting to make a small change in your living room there are lots of ways to make it feel rustic. Oak is an easy way to make anything feel rustic. Here we can see that it has been used as the doors on these cupboards and it works to great effect. This is a change we can make without incurring a huge cost and it can transform a room easily.

Reclaimed wood

CHALET, turco home srl Rustic style living room
turco home srl

turco home srl
turco home srl
turco home srl

Reclaimed wood often makes perfect rustic furniture. It has that already worn in look that we want to achieve. It has smooth edges, the right colour and just seems perfect to use. It has been made into the loveliest coffee table here, and the silverware brings it to an entirely new level of elegant. The setting of this ranch style room really sets off the rustic look of the table and we hope it has inspired you to take a second look at the style.

Are you a fan of rustic furniture? Let us know in the comments, below.

