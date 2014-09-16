Casual interiors for a contemporary dining room

The dining room is traditionally a place for conventions. We all know the rules of etiquette that govern our behaviour and table manners. Thus, the space of the dining room is very codified, from the position of the chairs around the table to the location of the buffet or sideboard. The culinary tradition has designed an immutable structure to accommodate the complex choreography that are our meals.

But in our contemporary era, where new celebrity chefs have traded their hat for a cap and a rock star attitude, we are forced to admit that all these rules of etiquette are a bit old-fashioned. Who wants to keep their back straight, hands on knees at a relaxed dinner with friends? The global trend is moving closer to a simple and uninhibited kitchen suggesting more casual behaviour at the table. And as our spaces are molded in our daily actions, so it is the same for modern dining rooms. Inspired by this new culinary philosophy, we want to present examples of attractive dining rooms that challenge and question our ways of eating. Some are more obvious, others more balanced, and we hope you will find a few good tips to make your next meal more comfortable and relaxed.