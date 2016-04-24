Cheap and cheerful ways to brighten up your garden

A shaded part in your garden – your private little oasis that belongs to you where you can get lost in a novel, catch up with your daydreaming, or just take a breather from the world.

A shaded garden can be made up of a wide variety of different things: it can be a small corner in your garden that exudes a tranquil vibe and a handful of decorative items for that personal touch. Or it can form part of your patio/terrace that you have embellished and adorned to form part of your private piece of heaven.

But that shaded oasis where you hide away won’t do you much good if blockage or bad planning turns away natural lighting. Or if gloomy whether or the setting sun transforms it into a dark spot. Some illumination would be required to turn that sheltered spot into an enlightened space for you.

Read on to find out how…