An Elstree Family's Extraordinary Extension

Sometimes we look at pictures of extensions and think that they look good but we can automatically see ways in which they could have been improved. Usually it's a usable space issue with awkward corners and areas not being accounted for well enough but then, there are those wonderful days when a project simply exists thanks to its own perfection!

Expert architects, New Images, have created an extension of such beauty and practicality that we are utterly in love with it and can't see anything that would need to change. From the dramatic exterior appearance to the calm and considered interior, there is a naturally symbiotic feel to this addition that can't be underestimated.

Let's take a closer look!