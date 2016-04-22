An Elstree Family's Extraordinary Extension

Sometimes we look at pictures of extensions and think that they look good but we can automatically see ways in which they could have been improved. Usually it's a usable space issue with awkward corners and areas not being accounted for well enough but then, there are those wonderful days when a project simply exists thanks to its own perfection!
Expert architects, New Images, have created an extension of such beauty and practicality that we are utterly in love with it and can't see anything that would need to change. From the dramatic exterior appearance to the calm and considered interior, there is a naturally symbiotic feel to this addition that can't be underestimated.
Let's take a closer look!
The phrase
go big or go home certainly applies here, wouldn't you say? Why bother with subtle, small additions to your home when you can easily integrate a huge extension that also looks to transform your garden with a modern patio?
We really love the audacity and determination here and the end result shows that a little courage at the start can produce incredible results. This example almost looks like two houses bolted together but we love the impact of the not-as-open-plan-as-you-might-think design!
Walk into the left-hand entrance of this fabulous extension and you are instantly greeted with a cosy seating area and this astonishing kitchen. We feel like we have been propelled into the future as it looks so cutting edge and sharp.
Integrated stools make for a wonderful breakfast bar when less formal dining is on the cards and the use of nothing but white and brushed metal has somehow avoided the potential pitfall of looking too cold. We think the skylight has helped to sidestep that issue by adding needed warmth.
As we get into the position of a keen cook in this white kitchen we see something surprising. Not only does this beautiful design feel sleek and ultra modern, it has actually turned its back on the common open plan scheme that permeates so many homes now.
It would have been so easy to opt for an open plan extension as that's what the majority of new additions seem to embrace but here, we are pleasantly surprised by separate rooms. It really helps to box in functionality and in the case of this kitchen, it feels like the command centre of the whole house.
We have such an affinity for houses that choose to include den or snug areas and though this one forms part of the kitchen, it is so cosy and sweet that it is ideal for family interaction, even when someone is cooking. We love the bravery of a white sofa in a kitchen, too.
With a wall mounted television in place, this makes the perfect place for children to play and relax after school, while being constantly in supervision range for parents that are preparing food. The beautiful medley of creams, whites and grey make for a grown up colour scheme but we can see that this is a fun place to be!
If you were thinking that separate rooms might have had the effect of making each space feel small or closed off, think again! Here you can see the main living room, accessed via the right-hand sliding door from outside, and you can clearly see that this is a large and luxurious space.
A super modern fireplace, crushed velvet sofas, giant skylight and an uninterrupted view out into the garden all contribute to this being a superbly contemporary and high-end spot. The cool tones maintain the elegant stature, while soft materials add some comfort and warmth that brings the room together perfectly.
The layout of this extension has us really intrigued. While we thought there were simply two separate rooms, we now see that the living room has been boxed out on its own, while the rest of the space is a little more accessible and open, including this fantastic dining zone.
Moving around from the kitchen, this corridor has been expertly transformed into an open dining spot with sliding doors leading into the living room. Easy access to the original house is offered via standard doors to the right and we have to say that we are fascinated by the layout.
