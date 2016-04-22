Giving your home some loft appeal

New York loft apartments might be reserved for the rich and famous but that doesn't mean that you can't recreate the interior design style within your home. In fact, the secrets to gorgeous loft styling are so simple that they can easily be extended to any type of house.
It's all about this little details, such as funky lighting and cool furniture, so take a look at our foolproof guide to creating a loft apartment in your home and see if you can feel a little more New York-chic this weekend.
Before you start saying that you don't have a loft or large space to open up so this isn't applicable to you, bear with us! You don't need to have a huge expanse of room in order to start embracing a far more fashionable loft style feel, just a ruthless approach to throwing away.
To start your foray into creating a loft style interior you simply need to pare back how much furniture you have in a bid to create a far more free flowing and open plan feel. You'll be shocked at what a huge impact something as simple as removing a sofa or a bookcase can have.
Even the most contemporary loft style interior schemes seek to include some pretty heritage touches. We think it's almost as a nod to the ages of the buildings themselves so we are huge advocates of the trend, especially when beautiful results like this kitchen from Holland & Green can be accomplished.
While there are some fantastic modern touches included here, such as the exposed brick wall, use of white and industrial light fixtures, it's the inclusion of recognisable Shaker style cabinets in wonderfully traditional colours that really catches our eye.
One thing that loft style interior design schemes always look to embrace is some amazing lighting and, on a personal note, we think that the funkier you go, the better! Perhaps eclectic lighting works so well because the rest of the décor is so understated and minimal.
We love this display of a cluster of wooden shade pendulum lights and the way that the installation as a whole transforms the room and really attracts attention. Light is a necessary inclusion so why not seek to make it more interesting when possible?
If we asked you to try and picture an open plan loft apartment, what would some of the key features be? We're willing to bet that some exposed brickwork will feature fairly prominently and the best part is that it's a feature that will look amazing in literally any room.
We think this lovely living room, complete with painted white brick wall, is incredibly loft style interior chic but unpainted versions would be a great addition too, especially in a feature bathroom or cosy bedroom. We won't ever get bored of exposed bricks in the kitchen either.
You must all know just how much we love a bit of shabby chic by now but when it comes to creating a loft style interior, you need to move away from shabby chic and embrace something a little more high-end looking whilst staying on the DIY spectrum.
We think that mismatched furniture, repurposed wine boxes and apple crates and new uses for ladders all make for some really exciting storage and display opportunities while almost looking as though they could belong in an expensive East London furniture shop or art gallery.
If you have really understood and embraced the notion of loft style interiors and pared back the furniture, keeping only the things that look expensive and repurposed, perhaps you have left yourself a little room to experiment with statement pieces?
Why not try to invest in just one piece of incredibly artistic, unusual or collectible furniture and make that the focus of your whole space? This will not be something that comes with a DIY price tag attached but remember art is about suffering so pay the price and see it as the start of your collection while eating pasta for the whole month!
For more loft inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Outstanding Loft Conversions. We just know you'll find lots of ideas in here.