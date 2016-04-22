Giving your home some loft appeal

New York loft apartments might be reserved for the rich and famous but that doesn't mean that you can't recreate the interior design style within your home. In fact, the secrets to gorgeous loft styling are so simple that they can easily be extended to any type of house.

It's all about this little details, such as funky lighting and cool furniture, so take a look at our foolproof guide to creating a loft apartment in your home and see if you can feel a little more New York-chic this weekend.