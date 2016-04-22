The golden rules of updating your home interior design

Interior design is one of those things that is so inherently predicated on personal choice that it almost seems impossible to actually give anyone advice or educate about certain dos and don'ts. While we know that what you like can't and shouldn't be adapted at the say so of other people, we do think there are some guidelines that you can keep in mind when planning a revamp of your home.
We've put together some very simple and adaptable ideas that will help you to embrace interior design in your home without losing sight of what you were hoping to achieve. Take a look and see if you think we missed anything!
Regardless of your tastes and personal style we think we can all agree on one thing; every house needs to have light in it! If you disagree then we think it's time you went back to your castle in Transylvania and leave us to talk about lovely lamps and perfect pendulums.
However you prefer to illuminate your home, there will be a myriad of different possibilities but we always love individual lamps, as shown here by Studio Roos. If the idea of big main lights doesn't appeal to you we firmly believe that lots of lamps will create the exact ambience you are looking for.
Whether you plan to embrace a fluid, fairly empty interior design scheme or you want to really fill every crevice and nuance with functional furniture, just be sure that you are using your space as efficiently as possible. Always maintain clear walkways and from there look to add whatever you need and discard what you don't.
You don't have to have bookshelves or a television unit in your living room, just as you don't need to install a breakfast bar in your kitchen. All you need to ensure is that your home has been furnished as efficiently as possible, in line with your style ethos and you will be taking interior design advice as it is intended.
Let's get one thing clear right now. We are not telling you what colours you should include in your home. That is entirely your choice and no interior design advice should ever try to persuade you that what you like is wrong. It should merely give hints as to how best to use your space.
Whatever your favourite colours are, be sure to combine them in a way that you know you will enjoy looking at for a number of years to come. Complementary colours and hues will naturally look right together and shouldn't catch your eye in a negative way, thus being a great choice for a long-standing installation.
Interior design advice can be as prescriptive or as vague as you want it to be but one thing that we do think should be given a good deal of consideration is how you are going to tweak and accessorise your home. This is often where beautiful rooms are tipped over into the realms of looking too over the top.
In a living room, for example, be sure to pay attention to trinkets and anything other than books that have been housed on a bookshelf. The last thing you want is to ruin an understated and pretty scheme by making one section look cluttered.
Opposites attract. That is a fact when it comes to magnets and people but your home might not be quite as willing to accept wildly juxtaposed styles in close proximity to each other. Interior design advice usually seeks to steer you towards complementary styles so don't dismiss it too quickly!
You might love Art Deco detailing and eccentric wallpaper but that does not mean that the two should ever be united in one room! By keeping your rooms attuned to each other, your home will be far more cohesive as a whole, thus feeling more beautifully finished.
We really hope it goes without saying that style and comfort should go hand-in-hand within your home but if that is new information for you then please heed this interior design advice. Never compromise all of your comfort for style or you will have a home that looks great but is impossible to live in.
Modern furniture design has made style and comfort the very best of friends so don't feel that you have to make a choice between one or the other and, best of all, whatever your tastes, you will be able to find something ideal for you.
For more interior design tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Don’t Repeat The Interior Design Mistakes Of Others. We don't want you to have to learn the hard way!