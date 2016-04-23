Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and After: The Pursuit of Pool Perfection

Un JARDIN DESIGN chez soi , E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille Modern pool Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
A house with a pool is the dream for so many of us yet you can come across properties that have the facility but in such a drab and uninspired way that it actually becomes something of a nightmare. Today's project was exactly that, with a grey, cold and uninviting space. However, with a little bit of genius from E P Design, that is now a distant memory.

Gone are the unfriendly fence and many incarnations of grey and in their place is a bright, beautiful and relaxing spot that naturally draws sunshine to itself. Come take a look and see if you are inspired to revamp your own pool area!

Before/After: The overview

E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

As you can see from the image on the left, the previous incarnation of a pool at this house was a sorry sight indeed. With no paths, dry grass and a cage-like fence surrounding it, there definitely isn't a feeling of happy sunny days spent by the water, is there?

Thankfully, a drastic renovation project was put into action and you can clearly see what a huge difference it has made to the whole area. No more depressing boxed in pool and in its place stands a tropical utopia that is perfect for hot, lazy days.

Before/After: Dramatic reinvention

E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

Yikes! That old fence really didn't do anything to heighten the luxury that a home swimming pool should bring, did it? Far from being a lovely or traditional addition it simply looks like bathers are being detained against their will. Not exactly the summer we had planned!

Removing the fence and seeking to put in a new pool surround has changed this scene almost to the point of not being able to recognise the original version as having been in the same location. It's amazing what a little extra open plan space can do.

The bigger picture

E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

As we pan back and take in how lovely the newly renovated pool area is, you can begin to properly appreciate just what a luxury a spot like this is and why you'd want it to look as good and, more importantly, as safe and welcoming as possible.

Beautiful finishes have been added at every turn, with expert landscaping really adding an extra level of considered design and execution. We are particularly loving the addition of some palm trees for that totally tropical feel in summer!

Extra features

E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

While so many other people may have simply removed the tatty old fence and freshened up the pool surround, the team in charge of this project were sure to not cut any corners. In fact, they actively created corners for themselves, just to prove their talent.

Though this is a home pool, just picture how wonderful it must be to be able to jump out of the water and straight into a poolside shower before lounging on a deck chair for the afternoon without ever having to dive into the house. We may never go back inside ever again if we lived here!

Cabana life

E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

With the perfect turquoise pool in place, a wooden pool surround, open access and lovely landscaping, what could possibly be left? A cabana to relax in! Lounge chairs are great but when you want a little more shade, a cabana really is the perfect luxury addition to your garden.

We love this whole scene, complete with lovely gravel, slate pathway and rustic touches but it's the fabulous cabana that really grabs our attention. With sheer drapes and upmarket furniture, it makes for the perfect vantage point for admiring the new and improved pool. What an amazing transformation!

For more swimming pool inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Spectacular Swimming Pools. All we need now is year-round sunshine in the UK!

Were you blown away by the difference? Leave a comment and share your thoughts on the project!

