Before and After: The Pursuit of Pool Perfection

A house with a pool is the dream for so many of us yet you can come across properties that have the facility but in such a drab and uninspired way that it actually becomes something of a nightmare. Today's project was exactly that, with a grey, cold and uninviting space. However, with a little bit of genius from E P Design, that is now a distant memory.

Gone are the unfriendly fence and many incarnations of grey and in their place is a bright, beautiful and relaxing spot that naturally draws sunshine to itself. Come take a look and see if you are inspired to revamp your own pool area!