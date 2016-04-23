Your browser is out-of-date.

The 10 best ideas for outdoor terraces

We've already taken a look at the best swimming pools in the UK and now we are bringing you our Top 10 outdoor terraces, so now you know the weather is warming up and that we are starting to look ahead to summer! We can only guess what we will want to look at next… barbecues, perhaps?

When properly thought out, terraces can be a really valuable addition to a house and garden. If executed with attention to detail and foresight given to changing weather conditions, we think they make wonderful add-ons and essentially add an extra room to a house.

Come take a look at some terraces that we think are envy inducing and inspiring in equal measure and see if you are feeling in the landscaping mood!

10. Belgravia Roof Terrace

Somewhere to dine Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Modern garden
We love what Cameron Landscapes & Gardens have done with this rooftop terrace and think that it really shows the tenacity of the human spirit. With green space in high demand in London it's impossible to think that everyone will be able to access some they can call their own so many people are instead creating garden areas up on their roof.

Filled with stunning white blooms and luscious greenery that shuts out the cityscape, we love this rooftop hideaway and know it is the perfect way to open out Top 10 outdoor terraces list.

9. Small Urban Courtyard

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Don't let the underwhelming name of this project fool you into thinking it is any less lovely or worthy of being included in out Top 10 list as we think it shows wonderful potential for any small garden space.

The separate areas for cooking, getting warm by the fire pit and peaceful contemplation next to the water feature are a genius idea and really help to make this outdoor terrace multifunctional.

8. Low Maintenance Garden

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Another stunning, small project with a slightly less than triumphant name but we still love what has been achieved here. We are constantly saying that you don't need to have endless reserves of money or masses of space to create something beautiful. Perhaps now you'll believe us?

The graceful curve of the screen works like a charm to create a private seating spot and we love the brilliant white gravel. This is a worthy addition to our Top 10 outdoor terraces list!

7. Manchester Extended Living Space

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Imagine speaking to your landscaper and explaining that you wanted something that could be thought of as an extension to your house but also a Zen outdoor area. What do you think they would come up with? You'd be hoping for something like this, wouldn't you? 

Wooden seating, integrated green features and a trickling fountain all make this a dream outdoor terrace!

6. Battersea Moroccan Garden

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Now this is how to revamp a garden! This Moroccan themed utopia has been created as part of a full home refurbishment project and we can only imagine what the rest of the house looks like.

Vibrant pink walls, vivid soft furnishings and perfect privacy panels all combine to make this something really special and there was no way we could overlook it when compiling out Top 10 outdoor terraces. It just looks so comfy!

5. Trafalgar One, London

Trafalgar One, Canadian Pacific Building, London, Moreno Masey Moreno Masey Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
So as far as outdoor terraces go, this is not your bog standard example but we love to show you a wide range of styles and really highlight each end of the spectrum. How else can we inspire you to step out of your comfort zone and embrace new things?

The perfect decked terrace?  This is something else thanks not only to the view but also the lighting, living wall and elegant use of space. Even determined rural homeowners would think twice about a bit of city living after seeing this.

4. The Highway, Wapping

Terrace Temza design and build Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
When is an outdoor terrace not an outdoor terrace? When the interior of your home actually becomes part of your outdoor space with seamless integration, that's when!

We think this amazing terrace is wonderful as it offers the best of every world; elegant outdoor socialising opportunities and cover in close proximity if the weather should turn. It's great to see how huge both the interior and exteriors feel when they are so closely aligned.

3. Kew Roof Terrace

Bouncing buxus Cameron Landscapes and Gardens Roof terrace
Boxy shapes and linear lines are working together in total harmony in this beautiful rooftop spot and the end result is a gorgeous outdoor terrace that we are coveting beyond belief.

This is not your average al fresco area. Instead, it's an exemplar elegant extension of the building. We know that the view really makes this space extra special but those planters and topiaries would still be edging their way into our Top 10 outdoor terrace list, even without it.

2. Mayfair House

Mayfair House, Squire and Partners Squire and Partners Modern houses
There are occasions when you come across something so unique and special that you have to look at it twice. We had to take a whopping three glances at this outdoor terrace to make sure that our eyes weren't deceiving us/ Just look at the autumnal leaf sculptures on the wall!

While the terrace itself is modest in size and the furniture simple, a feature wall is more than enough to elevate this small spot to the upper echelons of outdoor elegance.

1. Woodland House, St Andrews

House by the Woods, St Andrews, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style kitchen
Small but mighty, we end our Top 10 outdoor terrace list with a classically beautiful example that really seeks to make the most of its surroundings.

Thanks to an amazing house extension, a new terrace has been created but rather than compete with the modern elements, it has been kept pared back, simple and garden appropriate. It's not so much the terrace itself that we are celebrating with this inclusion but more the vibe that it is giving out and how welcoming it feels. Lovely.

For more Top 10 action, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Best UK Eco-Houses. Most of us could stand to be a little more green and this will certainly help!

Which of these terraces did you like the best? Tell us if you plan to try creating something similar!

