Garden fences with a twist

Ah, the joys of one’s own garden. Knowing that merely opening a door and stepping outside will transport you to a fresh, lush space adorned with scents and colours.

The advantage of having a great garden is that it presents so many opportunities. You can sit in it and enjoy some quiet time by yourself, and you can also use it as the venue to host your next al fresco dinner party. It also serves as a safe and fantastic play spot for the little ones.

Of course together with laughing friends and decadent décor, you also want a healthy dose of privacy and structure in your garden. So, enter the garden fence, a stylish and practical idea for any garden of any size. And we all know that a fence done right immediately becomes part of the décor.

But apart from the classic white picket model, what exactly are our options for the garden fence? Let’s see some striking examples that will, hopefully, serve as inspiration for your garden layout.