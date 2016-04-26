​Here's how to install your own shower cubicle

Whether you’re doing a complete bathroom renovation or just replacing that outdated shower screen, installing a new shower cubicle presents a variety of choices. You will be asking yourself questions like “What are my options?”, “Which materials should I go for?”, and undoubtedly “What will this cost me?”.
You are right to ask yourself these questions, as there are lots to consider. Shower cubicles are available in a variety of materials like cement and tiles, clear glass, and textured glass. And it can definitely be a complex and costly process, especially when you start searching for plumbers and expensive fittings.
But luckily you’ve found homify, where we always love a challenge. There are many shower cubicles available on the market, and a lot of them are DIY-friendly. It is easier than you might think!
Let’s see the easy, homify-way to install a shower cubicle on your own.
Good on you for deciding to take this DIY challenge on yourself! Now, the first step: decide on the shower. Bear in mind that this depends on your available bathroom space.
Start by measuring the designated shower area, of which the width, height and depth should be measured. The base of a shower is usually made from either tiles or a manufactured single shower base. If your tiles are in good condition, you may use these as a base for the shower. However, should they not be in the greatest condition, you may wish to order a shower base instead.
Keep in mind that they are available in specific sizes, and that you will need to base the shower size around the dimensions of the shower base.
Because of the growing DIY trend worldwide, many manufacturers are providing kits that allow people to install their own shower cubicles. This has led to a large variety of available, easy-to-assemble shower cubicles on the market.
Make sure your choice of shower cubicle fits into the available space. Once you know what your options are in terms of size, remember to factor in other needs, such as whether children will be using the shower. If so, it may be wise to opt for toughened glass with a strong frame.
When it comes to busy households, an entire fibreglass enclosure may be a good option for easy cleaning.
Now we move on to the slightly more complex part: construction. Start by assembling the frame of the cubicle by following the manufacturer’s instructions. This may involve some simple construction techniques.
Once it is fully assembled, it is time to move it into place. Additional help may be required for this part. With the shower base in position and connected to the plumbing, place the shower cubicle frame onto the shower base. This will be one of the trickiest parts of the process.
Once in place, use your drill to screw the frame into position on the wall. Then use a spirit level to ensure that the frame is in the correct position (that the rails are perfectly vertical and the bottom of the enclosure is completely horizontal).
homify hint: Check that there are no pipes or cables before drilling into walls or floors. And if you’re drilling though tiles, put some masking tape over the pre-drill spot to prevent the tile from cracking.
The market presents many different types of enclosures, with some being a single enclosure that you can simply fix to the wall. In these cases, it means your project is nearing completion.
Other types of enclosures will require you to fit the screens into the frame of the cubicle. If this is the enclosure you have chosen, you will need to fit the screens next. If your cubicle was prepared properly, this will be an easy process. But should your cubicle not be perfectly level and straight, your screens will not slot into position easily.
Should this be the case, re-adjust the positioning of the enclosure. Although it may take a few adjustments before the screens will slot into position, your efforts will be well worth the results. Just be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to install the screens.
When it comes to shower cubicle doors, there are different types up for consideration: glass tilting, folding and sliding. Your choice will be affected by your preference of door, family, as well as your bathroom style.
If your shower will be used by children or a large family (i.e. using the shower several times a day), it may be a better to opt for a sturdy and reliable sliding door. If you are more concerned with the aesthetic quality of your shower cubicle, then a glass tilting door may be the best option, as these add a neat and seamless appearance to a shower.
Please note that the relevant installation methods will depend on the type of door you choose, so be sure to consult the manufacturer’s installation instructions.
Now that you have finished constructing your first shower enclosure, it becomes time to make it user-friendly, a.k.a. sealing it to ensure that it is water-tight. This is quite a tricky part of the entire process, but we are nearing the finishing line!
With your shower cubicle in place, you will need to unscrew it from the wall and move it away to be able to apply the sealant to the space between the wall and cubicle. Place a line of silicon sealant (using a sealant applicator) between the tiled wall and the enclosure. This will seal the moisture and prevent any leakage.
Next, place the cubicle back into position and re-fix it to the wall. Then use the sealant again along the outside where the cubicle meets the walls and floor. Be sure not to seal the inside of the shower. We advise to wait about 24 hours for the sealant to dry completely.
And we’re done! Congratulations, and enjoy using your new shower cubicle!
