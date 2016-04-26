​Here's how to install your own shower cubicle

Whether you’re doing a complete bathroom renovation or just replacing that outdated shower screen, installing a new shower cubicle presents a variety of choices. You will be asking yourself questions like “What are my options?”, “Which materials should I go for?”, and undoubtedly “What will this cost me?”.

You are right to ask yourself these questions, as there are lots to consider. Shower cubicles are available in a variety of materials like cement and tiles, clear glass, and textured glass. And it can definitely be a complex and costly process, especially when you start searching for plumbers and expensive fittings.

But luckily you’ve found homify, where we always love a challenge. There are many shower cubicles available on the market, and a lot of them are DIY-friendly. It is easier than you might think!

Let’s see the easy, homify-way to install a shower cubicle on your own.