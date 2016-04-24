The Unique Home Fit for a Queen

Even if you checked out all the houses here on homify you would still struggle to find a house more luxurious than the one found in this Ideabook. It is a home with an undoubted sense of sophistication to the design, achieved through the work presented by the experts at Decoussemaecker Interiors.
The grand three storey residence stands as an impressive landmark on the street with its classic style of architecture providing us with a taste of what's to come. As expected, the interiors boasts a superb combination of open living, luxury fittings and a natural sense of flow.
Come and take a look at the whole house for yourselves!
Designed in a traditional sense, the home's exterior presents itself as a timeless piece of architecture with its classic pitched roof and many windows lining across its three levels.
Few houses are built in this style today so it's great to see that there are people out there who still appreciate this style of architecture. Our current perspective of the house glowing in the evening makes us eager to find out what the interiors are like…
With its glistening surfaces and wide open spaces, we are introduced to the interior in the most spectacular way. The staircase featured in the main hallway is a work of pure craftsmanship with its intricate metal handrails and curved design.
Hanging and brightening the space in a wonderful fashion is the chandelier made from precious crystal. The chandelier enhances the white scheme of the space, ensuring an amazing welcome to the home for guests.
Beautifully interconnected and oriented to capture sunlight, those dwelling within the home have unlimited potential to entertain and unwind in a fresh and light-filled setting. Living spaces are kept separate and intimate thanks to minor internal walls, which also help maintain a sense of grandeur in the home.
Pictured is the living room, which is a relaxed and comfy setting that has been organised for a feeling of inclusiveness where everyone can gather. The lighting here is spectacular to say the least with a creative arrangement of different fittings that can alter the atmosphere and mood in an instant.
In a space of such classy furnishings and fittings it is difficult to put your finger on what you love the most. That being said, we love how the white colour scheme is contrasted against by colour and texture via the charcoal shaded, stacked stone feature wall.
In a grand home such as this, it was always expected that there would be a big table for people to gather around. From our perspective, the dining table looks almost endless and could facilitate as many guests as required for the occasion.
A tasteful neutral colour scheme, modern interior style and unique mix of classical and modern inspired furniture combine to make this a pleasant space to spend an evening.
And did you notice the fireplaces that line either side of the dining space?
Wow, just look at the size of the kitchen! We couldn't imagine a grander or classier kitchen than the one pictured here.
Don't let the seamlessness and clean lines fool you, this is a kitchen with all the functionality desired by a keen home chef. It is a space featuring all the best in kitchenware with top-of-the-line appliances that are able to be controlled remotely.
The glossy black surfaces and in-built lighting make a striking impact, providing the perfect style to the free standing kitchen bench. The plastic bar stools are an interesting choice and partner well with the modern look of the kitchen.
The master bedroom strikes the perfect balance between comfy accents and modernity. The bedsheets are a mature choice with their sensual grey shade that makes it obvious this is the domain of the adults.
We are fans in particular of the printed feature wall behind the bed, which displays an image of a peaceful forest scene. A fitting inclusion in a bedroom that resonates with natural sleep.
