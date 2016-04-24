The Unique Home Fit for a Queen

Even if you checked out all the houses here on homify you would still struggle to find a house more luxurious than the one found in this Ideabook. It is a home with an undoubted sense of sophistication to the design, achieved through the work presented by the experts at Decoussemaecker Interiors.

The grand three storey residence stands as an impressive landmark on the street with its classic style of architecture providing us with a taste of what's to come. As expected, the interiors boasts a superb combination of open living, luxury fittings and a natural sense of flow.

Come and take a look at the whole house for yourselves!