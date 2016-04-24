Making a statement with your home entrance

As people walk up to your front door, what is it that they see? Well manicured lawns? Pretty borders? Or an ill considered mess that undermines the gorgeousness of your interior design scheme? If the last option sounds about right then now is the time to start making a change and we have lots of great suggestions for you.
Your home entrance may not be thought of as important as the interior but it is the first impression of your home as a whole and by proxy, you. You wouldn't meet someone new without brushing your hair, would you? So give your entrance the same sprucing treatment.
Why not see which of our tips appeals to you the most and try to complete a project this weekend?
If you have some unfortunate areas leading up to your home, such as uneven borders, undulating ground or tatty spaces, you can easily, quickly and cheaply camouflage them by using some fabulous coloured or natural gravel pieces.
We think you'll agree that Lugo has created a lovely walkway here that leads directly to a modern home entrance and there is nothing negative to say about it. We love how the stones theme has been carried on with wire bales of stones forming the boundary line as well.
If you have a green finger and love to get creative with your garden, why not seek to bring your horticultural talents around to the front of your property in order to disguise any less than perfect elements of your home entrance? Shabby pointing, for example, would be easily covered by creeper plants.
Not only do wall climbing plants add a certain class and elegance to a home but they can also hide a multitude of sins, such as flaking paint and crumbling bricks. Simply make sure that your home is structurally sound and then cover anything you are unhappy with, with a thick, leafy blanket.
Not everybody is an art dealer or connoisseur but that doesn't mean that you can't seek to add some visual stimuli to your home entrance in a bid to jazz it up and make it memorable. It can be so simple as art is all about personal perception, so why not add a large piece of driftwood and call it a sculpture?
We love this example as it looks so perfectly grounded within its setting and by planting pretty plants around it, you could believe it has been in place a lot longer than it actually has. It's so weathered and smooth that we wouldn't be able to resist reaching out and touching it as we headed to the front door.
A pond is not a small commitment, especially if you add fish and other wildlife that will need caring for and feeding, but the impact that it will have on your home entrance will be well worth finding some extra time in the day. We promise!
What style of pond you decide to build will naturally depend, in part, on what style of garden you already have and what types of fish you plan to home in it. For example, in a Zen space, a Koi pond, complete with Japanese influences, would be amazing.
If you love the idea of transforming your front garden into the perfect home entrance but you know you have neither the time nor inclination to maintain growing plants, you can look into something a little more low key, such as artificial flowers.
It's not as hokey as it might sound, if you select items that are clearly not real, such as solar powered lights that are shaped like flowers or fun wooden garden ornaments. Who knows, perhaps it's finally time to invest in some garden gnomes, too?
If you are a bit of a self-confessed neat freak then the chances are that you will want to take your home entrance firmly in hand and what better method for doing so than by building beautiful wooden walls? If you are scared that it might look a little too serious or monolithic, you can always add in some pretty potted plants on the top or encourage larger trees to grow over the top.
As you can see, there are many ways to make your home entrance look more appealing and impressive. The question is, which will you try?
For more home first impressions inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How To Create A Fabulous Front Door. Those first impressions can't be changed so put the hard work in now!