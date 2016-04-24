Before and After: Garden SOS to Zen Haven

There can be few things as demoralising as taking the time to create a wonderful home, complete with beautiful interior design scheme, but leaving the garden to fend for itself. Your garden should always be thought of as a major part of your home as a whole so don't simply neglect it. If you require more convincing, take a look at today's transformation project!
From an unloved, uninspiring and untidy outdoor space to a beautiful sunny spot, we think the featured garden will give you all the motivation you need to give yours a little more consideration. Le Jardin Qui Bouge have certainly made the process look simple so what's stopping you from having a go at some basic landscaping?
Now, if this doesn't give you the motivation to try your hand at some garden maintenance we don't know what will. Just look how sad, depressing and left to ruin the garden was in the before picture. You wouldn't let anyone go in there, would you?
The after shot shows just what a dramatic and lovely transformation has taken place as the dry, scorched and patchy grass has been replaced by a luscious lawn and border plants have created a new sense of privacy. We are having trouble believing this is the same spot.
It's never ideal to have a disused well in a garden that will play host to children, animals or clumsy adults for that matter but how can you tackle the problem while still creating a pretty and usable space? That is the challenge!
With a lot of discarded debris laying around, see-through metal fencing and a health hazard, this is certainly not a dream garden that we would want to spend time in but what potential did the design team see that we are unable to right now?
Our motto is fast becoming reuse, repurpose and recycle so what a super sight this formerly exposed and concerning well is. Now fully transformed into a super al fresco table, it offers beauty and practicality, which we could have never predicted from the before picture.
Gone is all the garden waste as well, with pretty pastel shingle covering the area and making a far more neat and cohesive statement. We actually wouldn't mind sunbathing here for a little while so that must tell you how overhauled this garden is.
It seems almost incredulous to say that this used to be such a neglected, scruffy and untidy spot but we have the pictures to prove it. Now, however, every edge has been crafted to precision, with a variety of garden materials all coming together to make a beautiful design scheme.
With bark chippings to the left, well manicured grass in the middle and precisely laid stepping stones to the right, the myriad of wonderful angles and lines are really making this space look as though it has always been this well kept and perfectly thought out.
It's not all about fluffy grass and slate paving stones as the owners have sought to carve themselves a little corner of heaven thanks to this beautiful sun trap of a corner. With white shingle, lounge chairs and a perky parasol, this is a lovely little space geared for relaxation and nothing else.
We are loving the use of bamboo sheeting for privacy, while border trees and plants mature. Consider that though it is a low budget installation it has a fantastic impact and has contributed to an instant and undeniable transformation success.
