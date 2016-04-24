Before and After: Garden SOS to Zen Haven

There can be few things as demoralising as taking the time to create a wonderful home, complete with beautiful interior design scheme, but leaving the garden to fend for itself. Your garden should always be thought of as a major part of your home as a whole so don't simply neglect it. If you require more convincing, take a look at today's transformation project!

From an unloved, uninspiring and untidy outdoor space to a beautiful sunny spot, we think the featured garden will give you all the motivation you need to give yours a little more consideration. Le Jardin Qui Bouge have certainly made the process look simple so what's stopping you from having a go at some basic landscaping?