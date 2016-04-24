The Most Contemporary House in Cornwall

Having been built in the place of a dated bungalow, this house is a dramatic improvement not only for the site but also, in an unprecedented move, the neighbours. With less overlooking opportunities, it has been built with a view to pleasing everyone, making the old adage that you can't please all of the people all of the time, defunct.
Split over three levels, the basement floor has been carved out of an existing hill, which allows for an exciting subterranean accommodation aspect and with a games room and bedrooms down there, the cosy nature of the location has most definitely been capitalised on.
The ground floor has been kept as open as possible to create a one-stop living space that can cater to all needs and the light, airy finish is incredible. Leading on from there, the first floor houses more bedrooms with private balconies that offer beautiful sea views.
Sounds too good to be true? Let's take a closer look!
We could stare at this phenomenal building, from Arco2 Architecture for hours or maybe even days and still not be able to get to grips with every amazing curve, stunning addition or unusual design feature but we wouldn't ever get bored, that's for sure.
Looking like something as far removed from a traditional Cornish seafront home as is possible, this is most definitely a home that garners a lot of attention for all the right reasons. We are still utterly blown away that something like this is in the UK, aren't you?
Everywhere you look there is something new, fantastic or unusual to like about this building. Whether it's the three-storey design with a basement carved into the hillside or graceful sweeping walls that lead you in to the entrance, as seen here.
We think the sea is being effortlessly mimicked at every turn, with sweeping lines and graceful arches all reminding us that we are in close proximity to swelling waves and the coastline. The huge number of windows in this building are really drawing us in, too. Just gorgeous!
We weren't joking when we said that the ground floor had been deliberately kept as open plan as possible and just look at the amazing proportions of this room. With a stunning living room space, dining area and bespoke kitchen all working together, why would you need any other floors?
The outside of the building has a dominant, almost stern presence, but the inside shows a far fluffier, more laid back centre that really seems to welcome you in. That neutrals colour palette is nothing short of glorious and helps to pull the room together.
With a building that looks as phenomenally modern, unusual and dramatic as this one does from the outside, there was no way that old fashioned features would be a symbiotic fit on the inside so we are delighted to see this most fabulous modern fireplace.
Looking as sharp and eye-catching as the exterior, this living room section has added even more luxury to an already almost unbelievable perpetual standard of opulence and finish. Every surface here is immaculate and exquisite in equal measure and we are enamoured.
While the big picture of this house is totally and utterly mind blowing, taking the time to focus in on some of the finer details allows us to appreciate just how considered every single aspect of this house is. Take the kitchen for example, which has a separate breakfast bar.
It would have been so easy to plump for cheaper, less perfectly matching stools but in this home that simply wasn't an option. Instead, these wonderfully ergonomic and tactile seats have made such easy work of finishing off the bar installation.
We always strive to see how bedrooms look and feel in new build projects such as this one as we think they give real insight as to the usability of the house, once it is complete. Why take the time to spend large amounts of money and endure a lot of stress if you can't forget about all of it simply by going to bed?
We love this shot of one of the first floor bedrooms as it shows how tranquil the rooms are, while also tantalising with a partial view of the sea. The wall mounted bedside tables are a stroke of genius too but what else could we expect from one of our all time favourite builds?
For more seafront home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Cornish Beachfront Beauty. If you like a little more tradition this could be the perfect holiday home for you!