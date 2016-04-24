The Most Contemporary House in Cornwall

Having been built in the place of a dated bungalow, this house is a dramatic improvement not only for the site but also, in an unprecedented move, the neighbours. With less overlooking opportunities, it has been built with a view to pleasing everyone, making the old adage that you can't please all of the people all of the time, defunct.

Split over three levels, the basement floor has been carved out of an existing hill, which allows for an exciting subterranean accommodation aspect and with a games room and bedrooms down there, the cosy nature of the location has most definitely been capitalised on.

The ground floor has been kept as open as possible to create a one-stop living space that can cater to all needs and the light, airy finish is incredible. Leading on from there, the first floor houses more bedrooms with private balconies that offer beautiful sea views.

Sounds too good to be true? Let's take a closer look!