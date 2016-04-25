The Cardiff Home that Screams Style

An amazing build in Cardiff, this house is as confusing as it is pleasurable to look at. Clearly, Loyn & Co Architects understood that, as they offered a fairly comprehensive explanation of the motivation behind the house and its style.
’Conceived as a series of building elements that float and overlap over each other, a simple palette of materials has been utilised to construct this new dwelling. A ground floor brickwork ‘garden wall’ that winds inside and out of the house, bringing the garden in, sits under a floating Accoya clad timber first floor. A zinc roof drapes and folds over the central spine of the building, expressing the ‘bones’ of the timber structure that support it, whilst also providing solar shading to the south and protection to the north side of the dwelling. This five bedroom dwelling is extensively automated including a home office, cinema room, gym and play room.’
Unless you'd already seen images of the house, this would undoubtedly not shed any light onto what is going on but when you take a look around this amazing building, everything starts to make sense.
Come with us, if you don't believe us!
A lot of houses may claim to have the wow factor but how many can say that they have the woah factor? We know of at least one and this is it, thanks to an incredibly unique façade and beautiful combination of building materials that all work harmoniously together.
Exposed brick, dark cladding, a huge number of windows and a wonderful L-shaped formation are all working together to make a truly fantastic house that naturally makes you want to ask questions and learn more about it. What an amazing first impression!
We all know that houses are no longer just four walls and a front door but it comes to something when even we can be pleasantly surprised by an unfamiliar and fun aspect of a new build design. We are talking in particular about the smattering of small windows that are in place here.
With the roof looking almost industrial and the exposed bricks perfectly partnering with the black wood cladding, this is a house of may styles and faces but they are all joyous. We can only imagine what pretty snapshots of the outside world those tiny windows capture and bring into the house.
Naturally, when you build a house that is so notably different from anything else, people are bound to stare and take in the entire site as a whole to try and understand what has been done, how and why. With that in mind, landscaping cannot be an afterthought and we love that it is integral here.
Taking direction from the stark lines and definite materials of the house, the garden has been kept simple, elegant and eye-catching. There is a discernible Zen vibe to the whole space thanks to a white walkway and contained plant beds but it really works here as the central gathering point of the home.
With the garden becoming such a valuable support to the rest of the external styling it can come as no surprise that the lines between indoor and outdoor areas have been blurred as much as possible with this build. In addition to a wall that weaves from the outside, throughout the house, the glazing has all been designed to offer easy access to fresh air and bright spaces.
We love these sliding doors that can, in an instant, totally eradicate the barricade between interior and exterior space and bring the two together seamlessly.
Until now we hadn't really seen any of the personal touches that turn a building into a home but we can see that there was never going to be any concern about that being handled to perfection. This wide open living room has such a gentle ease and grace about it that it must be near impossible to leave.
The contrast of exposed red bricks with smooth white ceilings is utterly beautiful and never quite lets us forget that the outdoors is there, which is something that was important to the client. As an entire project, this house is unique, beautiful and inspiring in equal measure and really demonstrates how far UK design has come.
