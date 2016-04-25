The Cardiff Home that Screams Style

An amazing build in Cardiff, this house is as confusing as it is pleasurable to look at. Clearly, Loyn & Co Architects understood that, as they offered a fairly comprehensive explanation of the motivation behind the house and its style.

’Conceived as a series of building elements that float and overlap over each other, a simple palette of materials has been utilised to construct this new dwelling. A ground floor brickwork ‘garden wall’ that winds inside and out of the house, bringing the garden in, sits under a floating Accoya clad timber first floor. A zinc roof drapes and folds over the central spine of the building, expressing the ‘bones’ of the timber structure that support it, whilst also providing solar shading to the south and protection to the north side of the dwelling. This five bedroom dwelling is extensively automated including a home office, cinema room, gym and play room.’

Unless you'd already seen images of the house, this would undoubtedly not shed any light onto what is going on but when you take a look around this amazing building, everything starts to make sense.

Come with us, if you don't believe us!