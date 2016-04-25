Thinking big while living small

Having a small home doesn't mean that you have to negate on style or funky furniture. You can still embrace the more stylish end of the spectrum, you simply need to think of clever ways to do so that will maximise the impact of your home without shrinking the usable spaces.

Don't worry if that sounds tricky as we have come up with some top tips for making the most of a small house while still seeking to inject a lot of amazing personal style and awesome touches. A small living space does not need to herald dull interior design so let's get creative!