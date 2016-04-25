Thinking big while living small

Having a small home doesn't mean that you have to negate on style or funky furniture. You can still embrace the more stylish end of the spectrum, you simply need to think of clever ways to do so that will maximise the impact of your home without shrinking the usable spaces.
Don't worry if that sounds tricky as we have come up with some top tips for making the most of a small house while still seeking to inject a lot of amazing personal style and awesome touches. A small living space does not need to herald dull interior design so let's get creative!
Far from being reserved solely for students or people living in bedsits, fold away furniture is fast becoming the most practical, and some might even say fun, solution to the problem of small living spaces. As you can probably imagine, a lot of homes in London are already making great use of this design approach.
Genesis Décor has created a super spot that offers everything you could possibly need, all in one room. This Murphy bed set up is practical and the most traditional incarnation of folding furniture, which has gone on to inspire fantastically stylish alternatives.
When you have small living spaces to contend with, there is a good chance that the footprint of your rooms will be tiny and you won't want to clutter them up by having any large or bulky pieces of furniture sat on the floor. Instead, you might be better off adding shelves to your walls and displaying things higher up and in a far more vertical formation.
By not having anything unnecessary on the floor, you create the illusion of a larger floorspace so take advantage of your walls and go as high up as you dare.
Corner shelves are a fantastic solution for anyone that is bemoaning the fact that they have small living spaces to work around as corners are frequently undervalued and ignored. So many people assume that you can't do anything useful with corners so they are left bare but great shelving opens up new possibilities.
We love this deceptively simple looking cubed shelf design and think it would be ideal for a bathroom. Just imagine how many bottles and containers you could store. By moving your belongings into corners you can free up a huge wealth of untapped storage potential, so get to it!
You don't have to be a surly teenager in order to take advantage of the under bed storage that your bedroom has to offer. In fact, it's probably better that you are a grown up now as at least your storage will be neat and ordered, with labels.
Recognised furniture outlets have identified the potential of under bed organisation and now offer a wide variety of boxes, drawers on wheels and vacuum sealed storage bags. As long as you keep everything neat, this is a fantastic way to adapt to small living spaces.
In your bedroom a large headboard could be seen as a terrible idea when you are trying to adapt to having small living spaces but not if you are clever with your thinking and give it dual or multi-functionality. By making it more than simply decorative, you can justify a little extravagance.
We love integral bedside tables on a large headboard but you can also experiment with mounting plug sockets and lamps onto one. Keep that floor clear and you will have created the appearance of a bigger room that still feels luxurious.
Small living spaces can be a real pain, especially if you have barely usable rooms due to their tiny volume. Rather than focusing on the negatives why not look to transform a small room into something a little bit more luxurious, such as a walk-in wardrobe?
You don't need a large amount of space to hang your clothes. You normally cram them all in a small wardrobe after all so a tiny room will be a huge upscale. Plus, without a wardrobe in your bedroom, imagine how much bigger that will feel as well. Two birds with one stone!
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Use Space Cleverly In A Small Home. It's all about subtle tricks and tips!