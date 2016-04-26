The Mathematician's House

We've lost count of the number of times that we've seen an unloved house and wondered if we could transform it. Rather than passing on by as we always do, one client, a mathematician from Bristol, decided to see if they could bring a derelict Victorian house back from the brink.

Undertaking a huge remodelling and redecoration project, this formerly uninhabitable home has become something very special indeed, complete with a large open plan family room and a daring new rear extension that plays home to a self-contained studio/workshop space.

Let's take a look and see if the numbers really do add up!