The Mathematician's House

We've lost count of the number of times that we've seen an unloved house and wondered if we could transform it. Rather than passing on by as we always do, one client, a mathematician from Bristol, decided to see if they could bring a derelict Victorian house back from the brink.
Undertaking a huge remodelling and redecoration project, this formerly uninhabitable home has become something very special indeed, complete with a large open plan family room and a daring new rear extension that plays home to a self-contained studio/workshop space.
Let's take a look and see if the numbers really do add up!
When we said that an extension had been added to a formerly derelict house in order to create a totally self-contained studio space we bet you didn't have something like this in mind. Not only does the original house look amazing but thanks to the L-shaped addition, it's also enormous!
DHV Architects were clearly the right team for this project as they didn't shy away from transforming an original building and they embraced the opportunity to build something new as well. The really clever thing is that each aspect looks perfectly aligned with its neighbours. Old and new can be the best of friends.
If you are undertaking a total remodel of a derelict house, as long as you build within regulations, the world is essentially your oyster. What we love about this house is that in addition to a startling extension, this fabulously contemporary take on a bay window has also been included.
Adding an untold amount of extra space, both actual and perceived, to the open plan family room, this window makes light work of connecting the original house to the new extension in more ways than just physically. The styling looks right and actively welcomes the new wing. What genius integration!
As soon as you walk into this house you really start to get a sense of why certain elements have been included, don't you think? The new bay window is certainly worth its weight in gold if this dazzling display of natural light is anything to go by.
While modern additions have been made, it's great to see that original features, such as the ornate coving, have been kept where possible and give a little hint as to the original layout and functionality of the house. We can't deny that we love this open plan scheme though as it just looks so friendly!
You may look at this kitchen and think to yourself that it's nice but nothing spectacularly different. That's where you would be wrong and we'd encourage you to take another look. In particular, we'd direct your gaze to the splashback wall covering.
Made up of countless nuances of texture, the wall itself makes for a complex mathematical puzzle and we feel sure that is why it was selected. It adds a modern appeal to an otherwise simple and pared back space, which allows the rest of the family room to take centre stage.
We're not label nuts but from the Orla Kiely cushions through to a leather suite and funky light, this certainly isn't a room that has been finished quickly or to a super tight budget but what we love is the overarching honesty and simplicity of the room.
Created to allow for peaceful relaxation, the simple wooden bookshelves add just enough character to prevent this room from feeling a little stale or sterile but don't go overboard and tip it into a novelty nightmare. We can actually picture someone solving mathematical equations in here. Or perhaps trying their hand at a Sudoku!
While it can be staggeringly easy to focus all your time and budget on communal areas in a house, we always like to see other rooms, to appreciate the ones that have also been given the luxury touch. What a joy it is therefore to see that this is one project that has extended the opulent theme!
With beautiful wooden flooring, funky lighting and a fun and useful bunk bed set up, this is a child's room with a difference. In fact, all you'd need to replace is the bed in order to have a very pretty teenager's room as well. That is decorating genius and great foresight.
For more Victorian house inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Modernising A Victorian Terraced Home. Even a small extension can have a huge impact!