Time to give your home its summer bikini body

Summer is just around the corner and while many of us might be struggling to get our figures in tip top condition for our holidays, don't forget to give your home a little summer revamp too! You'll be amazed at what a positive impact some bright and sunny accessories can have.
From maximising the light in your home to changing up your soft furnishings to seasonal fabrics and colours, we have everything you need to really welcome summer into your home this year.
Grab your sunglasses and let's take a look!
Dining rooms always seem to have an underlying theme and for a truly summer home experience you need to be thinking of natural influences, such as floral, woodlands and beaches. From here you can incorporate wonderful textiles and table settings that fit.
As well as tablecloths and napkins, we think you can extend your dining room theme into the kitchen to include tea towels and oven gloves, so why not come up with something suitably summery and start from there? We think floral is a must!
Stand back and take a good look at all of your cushions. Are they darker in colour? Or perhaps covered in heavy, warm fabrics? If the answer is yes, it's time to grab some new ones to create your fresh, summer home. Your winter versions can easily be stored in the loft until the weather cools off again.
We love these cushions, showcased by Indes Fuggerhaus, as they are nice and vibrant, look great with pastels and feel fresh and sunny. That's everything that a summer home is about in one swoop!
A fabulous and reasonably priced way to welcome the warmer season into your home is to take the time to buy some fresh flowers. It can be as easy as simply adding a bunch to your regular weekly shop at the supermarket and they are so cheap these days that we bet you'll hardly notice.
You can cheer up your vases and flower pots with a quick coat of spray paint so everything feels really bright and funky in your newly created summer home. What a fun weekend upcycling project to involve kids in as well!
Patios are notorious for being used as extra storage areas when the main house has become way too cluttered. Most commonly, bikes, toys and other large objects are simply popped out onto the patio and forgotten about but if you want to create a superb summer home, you need to tackle the problem.
Clear your outside area of everything that doesn't belong there and be ruthless. Throw away what you can and perk up the space with some potted plants and flowers. This will be a lovely spot for eating or relaxing come the warmer months so prepare now.
As the days and evenings get milder you will naturally start to rely less and less on your thick duvet to keep you warm and toasty all night. This is when an all seasons duvet comes in really handy as you can simply unclip one layer and transform your heavy cover into a light sheet.
While you are revamping your bedroom accessories, think about adding a colourful duvet cover into the mix as this will naturally brighten up your space even more and really get the summer home vibe flowing.
Mirrors have long been used as an interior design tool for making houses feel bigger than they are but in your newly perfected summer home we think they have a whole other function. Fling open your curtains and let the natural sunlight bounce around your home and off every reflective surface you have and behold how bright and airy the building feels.
Even smaller homes will feel the benefit of this tip. And don't think you can't install huge mirrors in a tiny house because you really can and they will add a lot of perceived extra room. Prepare to let that sunshine in!
For more seasonal inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Summer: Good Ideas For Hot Days. Take some notes and let's all pray for good weather!