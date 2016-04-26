Time to give your home its summer bikini body

Summer is just around the corner and while many of us might be struggling to get our figures in tip top condition for our holidays, don't forget to give your home a little summer revamp too! You'll be amazed at what a positive impact some bright and sunny accessories can have.

From maximising the light in your home to changing up your soft furnishings to seasonal fabrics and colours, we have everything you need to really welcome summer into your home this year.

Grab your sunglasses and let's take a look!