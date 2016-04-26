Mediterranean style courtyard house and renovation

Well, you won't be able to accuse the design team at Dogares of being anything less than brave once you have seen the before pictures from this home renovation project. We have a lot of respect for them being able to see past the uninspiring starting point in order to come up with a transformation plan.
It's never nice to have to look at a house that has been left to age horribly but don't worry, the end result in this instance is a lovely, fresh and modern home that has really been brought up-to-date. Are you ready to take a look and reminisce about the bad taste we all had in the past? Then let's go!
This might have been an acceptable style of courtyard at one point in time but now that rooftop terraces and sleek outdoor paradises are all the rage, this was never going to cut it long term. The peeling paint on the walls, scary railings and dirty flagstone floor are just not inspiring us.
There is, however, potential for this space to be beautiful. It is a good size and with a proper tidy up and a good clean, we hope it became something a whole lot more inviting and pleasant as it really would be the perfect locations for parties.
Now here is a rooftop terrace that we would love to spend a lot of time on. In fact, why bother going back in the house when this spot looks so sunny, pretty and modern? Isn't it amazing what a difference some blinds, new floor tiles and plants can make?
The masses of terracotta hues are working perfectly and help to let us forget about the shabby state the terrace was in before. All we see now is a Mediterranean haven where we would gladly socialise with friends and family.
Is there anything hugely wrong with this kitchen? No, is the honest answer but you can't deny that it feels really dated somehow and a little bit sad. Perhaps it's the lack of modern appliances? Or perhaps the dark cabinets? Whatever it is, it's not sitting right.
This is a perfectly functional, useful little kitchen but we think there is potential for it to look far more modern and raise the interior design scheme of the whole house a little bit. Perhaps some plain cabinets and new appliances will help?
Well, what did we tell you? It was as simple as going with a classic all white cabinet installation and some brushed metal appliances. All of a sudden this small space has been transformed and we think it looks so much better now. It really is a lovely little kitchen!
Matching the integral handles on the drawers and doors to the new metal additions is a great way to tie the room together and it's a bit of fun that the original fridge decorations have been transferred over too. You don't want to lose sight of who you are in a revamp, after all!
We actually think this is rather sweet as far as family bathrooms go but all of the choices are a little too safe for our tastes. While white and blue are a steadfast pairing for a bathroom, we think they are a little overdone now and that the blue floor is a touch too much!
The size of the room offers a lot of potential for a more adventurous scheme and we are really curious to see how this room was transformed. The kitchen and terrace were such successes, the pressure is on to not fall at the final hurdle.
Phew! What a relief it is that this bathroom is not a let down. In fact, we think this is the most dramatic revamp of all, having gone from a safe and bright white bathroom with blue accents to an all out luxury coffee and cream scheme.
The variety of colour, all from the same palette, is wonderful and those mosaic tiles look stunning. We are glad to see that the blue floor is history , having been replaced by a striking wooden installation that raises this room into the realms of high-end styling. Gorgeous!
