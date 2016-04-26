Mediterranean style courtyard house and renovation

Well, you won't be able to accuse the design team at Dogares of being anything less than brave once you have seen the before pictures from this home renovation project. We have a lot of respect for them being able to see past the uninspiring starting point in order to come up with a transformation plan.

It's never nice to have to look at a house that has been left to age horribly but don't worry, the end result in this instance is a lovely, fresh and modern home that has really been brought up-to-date. Are you ready to take a look and reminisce about the bad taste we all had in the past? Then let's go!