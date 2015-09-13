Top 5 projects of the week: Eccentric wood-fired ovens to a timeless terrace home

At homify this week, we've had a bizzare mix of projects that both intrigued us and got you all talking. Perhaps it was the longing for the warm summer to return again as the colder days approach us, but the biggest talk-in-town this week was a look at 10 ostentatious barbecues and wood-fired ovens. You've also all been aroused by a contemporary and modest house in Japan as well as a countryside barn conversion in West Yorkshire. If you haven't already done so, sit back, relax and have a look at our top 5 projects of the week to see if your favourite is featured on the list.