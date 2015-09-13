Top 5 projects of the week: Eccentric wood-fired ovens to a timeless terrace home

At homify this week, we've had a bizzare mix of projects that both intrigued us and got you all talking. Perhaps it was the longing for the warm summer to return again as the colder days approach us, but the biggest talk-in-town this week was a look at 10 ostentatious barbecues and wood-fired ovens. You've also all been aroused by a contemporary and modest house in Japan as well as a countryside barn conversion in West Yorkshire. If you haven't already done so, sit back, relax and have a look at our top 5 projects of the week to see if your favourite is featured on the list.
Topping this week's list was the very unexpected hit-sensation of 10 dapper wood-fired oven's and stoves. From traditional country style grills to the more modern, futuristic and bizarre, one thing is for sure, and that is that we are obviously experiencing a barbecue design revolution. If you didn't manage to see all ten of these larger-than-life designs, click here.
Second on our list, was a look at 9 very adventurous and modern houses. We had a look at a modest inner city contemporary home in Japan, where the focus was on high quality furnishing and finishings in a contemporary environment, to a more obscure and audacious elevated house in a forest with an outdoor fire-pit. To see the full list of these courageous designs, see the full article again here.
Next on our list is a heritage listed barn in West Yorkshire that went through a major renovation to become a comfortable home for a couple nearing retirement. Whilst still maintaing the original architectural features of the previous agricultural building, the couple added an airy and modern living space with views overlooking towards the green pastures and rolling hills of the Yorkshire countryside. We all went 'barn mad' at this wonderful conversion, so if you missed this favourite of ours this week, click here.
For 50 years, this now noble and handsome four bedroom home in Hapstead Garden was left untouched to whither away. Thankfully and thanks to the expertise of interior architect Thomas Griem of TG Studio, the house has been fully restored and updated to accommodate a family for 21st century loving. For a full tour of this grand home, take a look here.
Rounding out the top 5 projects of this week and chosen by all of our wonderful readers, is this refurbished Holland Park terrace beauty. With a complete interior overhaul, this residence oozes charm and sophistication albeit in a quiet and calm manner. Boasting english charm and luscious landscaping this elegant London abode has been rightfully reinstated as a timeless classic. To have a rare look into its interior, click here.