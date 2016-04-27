Painless ways to lighten up your dark rooms

Owning your own house is most definitely one of the best things in life. Waking up in your dream bedroom, showering in your perfect bathroom, and then enjoying breakfast in that faultless space that you call your very own kitchen.

Of course moving into a house does come with its own set of challenges, like perhaps a smudged carpet. That is easily remedied, but what if your house poses a problem that can’t be rectified with carpet cleaner, like a room that is just too dark?

There are many reasons why some houses have dark corners and gloomy rooms. It may be due to a small window that doesn't let in enough natural light. Or it can be because of dark coloured walls and floors. Whatever the cause, a lack of light can lead to a depressing space in your home design, and then that dream home might not be such a dream after all.

Fortunately we on homify love a challenge, and that is why we have drafted up this list of hints and tips to help you combat the darkness and let in some light into your home. Granted, some of our tricks may require bit more elbow grease, but others can be accomplished quickly and effectively.