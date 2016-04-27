The Ravishing Richmond Refurbishment

We show you a lot of refurbishment projects and we like to think they are all either interesting, inspirational or flat out amazing but then one comes along that has us all in an absolute state of shock because it is so incredible. Today's project is exactly one such example and we are having trouble finding the words to describe it.

Finished to the most exacting standards possible, this Richmond family home transformation sees heritage materials combine with contemporary styling and the end product is simply staggering. We are making no bones about it; we would absolutely live here and we love all of the personal decorating nuances that are on show. This is a home that has been created for a specific group of people and their flawless taste permeates every iota of space.

Come with us as we take a closer look and see what A1 Lofts & Extensions created and why we are making such a fuss about it!