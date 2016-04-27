The Ravishing Richmond Refurbishment

We show you a lot of refurbishment projects and we like to think they are all either interesting, inspirational or flat out amazing but then one comes along that has us all in an absolute state of shock because it is so incredible. Today's project is exactly one such example and we are having trouble finding the words to describe it.
Finished to the most exacting standards possible, this Richmond family home transformation sees heritage materials combine with contemporary styling and the end product is simply staggering. We are making no bones about it; we would absolutely live here and we love all of the personal decorating nuances that are on show. This is a home that has been created for a specific group of people and their flawless taste permeates every iota of space.
Come with us as we take a closer look and see what A1 Lofts & Extensions created and why we are making such a fuss about it!
Take a deep breath and tackle this picture logically, starting from one corner and working your way through. That's the only way you stand a chance of actually being able to appreciate all the beautiful touches that have been included.
Parquet flooring finished to perfection, inset shelving with spotlights, retro furniture, heritage door screens and an optional open plan scheme. That's a hell of a lot for one room to encompass but this one has managed with an elegance and grace far beyond us. A truly magnificent space!
Can you ever have too much of a good thing? Not when it is perfectly laid parquet flooring you can't and this house is proof irrefutable of that fact. With muted wall colours offering the perfect inoffensive backdrop, there was no issue with adding in luxury finishes at every turn.
The soft grey of the sofa, creamy beige walls and beautiful window shutters are combining to create one of the most tasteful interior design schemes we have ever showcased and what a super added touch of brilliance those contemporary light shades are.
Huge expanses of pure, brilliant white should look cold and unwelcoming but in this house they simply make for a wonderfully covetable home and we think this kitchen and dining room combination area is the perfect example of exactly that sentiment.
Cool tones have been expertly offset by rich, warm wood and the levels of installation perfection are staggering. More inset shelving with dedicated lighting links this area to the fabulous living rooms and, with piquant little retro touches permeating everywhere, we are hopelessly in love with this home.
While this home has been totally transformed and brought into the modern era thanks to wonderful contemporary touches everywhere, we are huge fans of allowing the existing original features to also shine through. This home is the perfect combination of old and new.
We are delighted by this joyful child's bedroom, which has sought to leave a period correct fireplace in situ, as well as decorative coving and built-in storage. Whilst the space feels very grown up, it also has a certain youthful charm that creates a calm and cute personal hideaway.
So often the disappointment in a large refurbishment project, bathrooms can be a difficult space to get right and integrate fully with the rest of a house. Not a problem for the incredible talents of the design team here as this is a standalone stroke of genius and personal style.
A chic modern bathroom has been effortlessly created here and let's take a moment or two to really appreciate that shower wall art that has been entirely crafted from mosaic tiles. Wow! Adding a little classic reference to the room, it serves to remind us that this is a very unique project.
You wouldn't have to choose between work and play in this house, would you? Well, not when there is a gorgeous home study. More parquet keeps the concurrent themes running through every room and by installing a skylight, busy people won't feel boxed in while working.
With every space feeling light, elegant and perfectly designed to align with the tastes and needs of the owners, we can't help but feel that they would be our new best friends. There is nothing we would want to change but we might be a little jealous if we had to see all the wonderful touches too often!
