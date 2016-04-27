Hot hot hot minimalist kitchen trends

Minimalist styling; you either love or hate it. That might have been the case at one point but these days anything goes with interior design so you can pick and choose the elements you like and ignore those that don't quite resonate with you. In the case of minimalism, we think there are some fantastic attributes that can be used throughout your home, without ever having to totally commit to the lifestyle as a whole.

We can see a lot of value in extending minimal trends to your kitchen as that is a busy room that will necessarily require excellent storage and ease of accessibility. With this in mind, we have compiled our top six elements of minimalist design that we think will be great in your kitchen so take a look and see if we've stumbled onto a solution you have long been looking for!