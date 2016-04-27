Hot hot hot minimalist kitchen trends

Minimalist styling; you either love or hate it. That might have been the case at one point but these days anything goes with interior design so you can pick and choose the elements you like and ignore those that don't quite resonate with you. In the case of minimalism, we think there are some fantastic attributes that can be used throughout your home, without ever having to totally commit to the lifestyle as a whole.
We can see a lot of value in extending minimal trends to your kitchen as that is a busy room that will necessarily require excellent storage and ease of accessibility. With this in mind, we have compiled our top six elements of minimalist design that we think will be great in your kitchen so take a look and see if we've stumbled onto a solution you have long been looking for!
Minimalist kitchens don't have to be white, even though this one from Elix. When it comes to accessorising, less is most definitely more in your food preparation space. Even just having condiments out on display can look untidy.
Try to keep the added extras to a minimum in your kitchen and you'll be able to enjoy extra space for cooking and find cleaning far easier. Without anything cluttering up your worktops, the room will also look far larger, which is ideal for a small space.
Minimalism likes to keep everything coordinated and perfectly aligned and with that in mind, when it comes to planning out minimalist kitchens, we think you need to keep cupboards, drawers and breakfast bars all within one range.
By opting to use items from the same collection you can be sure that not only will they work together but there will be no disjointed section of the room that looks less perfect or hardly thought about. While colours can vary within ranges, we think you should stick to the same handles and cupboard sizes.
This should go without saying but your kitchen is a hotspot for disorganisation and we want to put a stop to that.With dangerous items and perishables all contained within one space, you need to get your organisational hat on and start thinking carefully.
Minimalist kitchens naturally appear to be extremely organised as they do not advocate items being left on countertops and try to maintain sleek lines wherever possible. Drawers with sections inside them are perfect for adding a little extra organisation and a pantry cupboard makes clean living a breeze!
Minimalist kitchens always seem to give off a vibe that you could skate around them and feel free, airy and unconstrained and that's something we love. While we might not all want bright white spaces or totally bare countertops, decent amounts of floor space is a huge benefit.
We really like kitchens that have sought to keep everything pared back enough to include a large gangway or transitional area. If nothing else, just imagine how practical that must be when you're trying to transport food to the dining room.
So, your kitchen is small. That's no reason to bemoan your house or think that you can't enjoy fantastically high-end styling because you absolutely can! In fact, minimalist kitchens can be as enormous or bijou as you like and they will always look breathtaking.
By adopting the overarching principles of minimalism, a small kitchen can still be stunning, tidy and a fun place to be. You will need to have your organisation on point but once it's there you will be able to play around with colour as an accessory instead of countertop clutter!
Symmetry is an amazing way to ensure that spaces feel larger and more elegant and as you can see from this example, minimalist kitchens can be incredible when given the symmetrical treatment. Don't you just think this space looks long, lovely and so crisp?
Minimalism isn't purely about white furniture and ridding yourself of every worldly possession that you have. It speaks quietly about the ability to live with a little more grace and a little less materialism. However, if you love stuff then that's fine by us. Just hide it away in some cupboards and you can still enjoy the aesthetics of a minimalist interior design scheme!
