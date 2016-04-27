Before and After: Rundown Shack to Rustic Chic

One thing is for sure, the team at Nowak & Nowak certainly aren't afraid of a challenge or a scary looking shack that wouldn't be out of place in a Scooby Doo cartoon! Honestly, the state of this sad, frightening little house before the team got their hands on it is just appalling and makes for one of the most dramatic transformations that we have ever seen. Let's be truthful and say that the house could not have feasibly gotten much worse.
Damp walls, an archaic heating system and an exterior that managed to make prisons look appealing were the starting point for this refurbishment project but just how much can one team manage?
Let's take a look to find out more!
This structure doesn't look safe enough to live in, let alone pretty or welcoming enough and we can only imagine how horrible it must have been to return home to this unidentifiable shack. There just isn't anything good we can say about it!
The grey concrete walls are drab and uninspiring, the exposed block work constituting a crude extension looks awful and the roof gives the impression that it will fall in at any given moment. If ever a house was in need of a revamp, this is it.
We still don't believe that this is the same house and we have a feeling you don't either! Gone is the dark, depressing little building that once stood here and now, a stunning cabin is in its place that looks as though it truly belongs and always has.
You might assume that the entire original structure was knocked down to make way for this but in fact, much of the existing brick work was kept and simply added to or improved. We are sat here scratching our heads as to how this was possible.
While the overall size of this house actually looks as though it is quite generous, the proportions are all wrong and, with bizarre windows and disjointed extensions all making this a difficult-to-understand set up, we are so glad it was totally transformed.
This side view shows that while the internal footprint is most likely a good size, the exterior appearance is something that can't be referred to so favourably. The potential this house had was very well hidden behind concrete and rotting wood.
Choosing to stick with some of the traditional materials, such as wood and brick, this house is the ideal combination of new and heritage. Though this façade would not be considered as usual for the area, it certainly has an old world appeal.
We think we like it so much because it makes us think of snow covered chalets up in the mountains, with open fires and busy kitchens. That is certainly a much more romantic and appealing connection than what the outside used to represent.
We did warn you that the heating system in the original house was old fashioned to say the very least! Here you can see exactly what we mean as this rusted old radiator appears to be the sole addition to a horribly damp and depressing room.
In a clear state of disrepair, this is a house that needed far more than a lick of paint to bring it back from the brink. Our hats go off to the owners and designers who were willing to take on such a challenge but how pretty did they manage to make the interior?
It's not just radiators and heaters that can add huge amounts of warmth to a room as this gorgeous interior picture demonstrates. The installation of lashings of natural wood is inspired and, along with freshly plastered walls, has totally transformed this once dark home.
The amount of imagination and foresight linked to this project is staggering as we couldn't see any potential in the original house but perhaps that's why we aren't architects. We can, however, appreciate everything that has been done here so we make great reporters!
