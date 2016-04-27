Before and After: Rundown Shack to Rustic Chic

One thing is for sure, the team at Nowak & Nowak certainly aren't afraid of a challenge or a scary looking shack that wouldn't be out of place in a Scooby Doo cartoon! Honestly, the state of this sad, frightening little house before the team got their hands on it is just appalling and makes for one of the most dramatic transformations that we have ever seen. Let's be truthful and say that the house could not have feasibly gotten much worse.

Damp walls, an archaic heating system and an exterior that managed to make prisons look appealing were the starting point for this refurbishment project but just how much can one team manage?

Let's take a look to find out more!