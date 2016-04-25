A Dull One Room Flat is Reborn

Today on homify we bring you one of the success stories. As the title suggests, this was once a flat that was truly dull and definitely not the type of place you would want to live. And no, this isn't an exaggeration. It really was one of the places that you enter and wish you hadn't. Don't believe us? Well, you will soon see for yourself.

Besides the ugly before images, what you will also see is how the interior designers from Design Mellow have transformed the flat into something so much better. Somehow, they have managed to make the flat not only liveable but also quite charming.

Scroll down and see…