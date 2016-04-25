A Dull One Room Flat is Reborn

Today on homify we bring you one of the success stories. As the title suggests, this was once a flat that was truly dull and definitely not the type of place you would want to live. And no, this isn't an exaggeration. It really was one of the places that you enter and wish you hadn't. Don't believe us? Well, you will soon see for yourself.
Besides the ugly before images, what you will also see is how the interior designers from Design Mellow have transformed the flat into something so much better. Somehow, they have managed to make the flat not only liveable but also quite charming.
Scroll down and see…
This one room flat was once a thing of disappointment and embarrassment for the owner. After a long day at the office all they wanted was for a nice, comfy place to come home to,but as you can tell, this flat definitely wasn't meeting his needs.
The interiors look more like an abandoned office than a place to call home with its cold and grey colour scheme and all that random furniture placed sparingly within the room. See also how much the room relies upon artificial lighting since the window at the rear is so small and inadequate.
Despite the owner wanting to, this really wasn't the type of place you could invite a friends over to after work. If they did happen to drop in, it would be unsurprising if they wanted to leave again straight away!
At this point we've probably seen enough of the flat but we're excited to see how the team from Design Mellow could possibly change the fortunes of the owner.
Now this a place one could be happy to retreat to after long day of work. The turnaround from the previous two images is so very obvious with the space looking like a place that is comfy and genuinely homely.
Amazingly, all the things required in a flat, minus bathroom facilities, are present within this one room. Despite being filled with many furnishings, the room doesn't look or feel too full since the interior designers have found the perfect balance between elements.
Giving the space a light colour scheme was an important part of the remodel considering the small dimensions of the room, with darker tones having been kept to a minimum as to not overwhelm those dwelling within.
A cosy corner for bed has been created at the southern end of the room. This was the best position for a place of rest considering the access to natural light and privacy considerations. Every morning the owner can be awoken naturally via the morning sun, which slowly creeps into the room.
Providing a subtle barrier and distinction from the sleeping area and the rest of the room is the small cabinet, which also houses the owner's personal accessories and decorative objects.
No longer is the owner afraid or embarrassed to invite his colleagues and friends over. There's more than enough space for people to gather here and be comfortable. There's a big sofa positioned in the front of the TV where they can enjoy a few casual drinks and perhaps share a meal.
The home feels a lot more personal since the remodelling with the walls hosting artwork and other surfaces dispalying decorative items that bring colour and interest to the flat.
No longer would visitors head immediately back to the front door after arriving. Rather, they would much prefer to hang around and enjoy the charming setting with their company.
Though small on space, there was always potential for this flat to be so much more and it is great to see how things can be changed to be so much better.
