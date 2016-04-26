Romantic Country Escape ideas for home building

Not every new home has to be built in the modern style or come complete with all the latest in home design trends. Just like we all have our own taste, some people still desire the look and feel that older homes possess.
Those building their own home are often faced with an important decision as to whether to take the easy option and design their new home in a modern style or take a risk and try and replicate older builds.
Not afraid of a challenge, local home building firm Canexel were called upon to help construct a family's dream home, which was to be designed with both nature and the past in mind.
Let's take a look at the results…
Built as a natural progression of the site, the home stands as a charming addition to the street. Beside the beautiful stonework, there's no looking past that lovely details of the main building that gives the impression that this home has stood for years.
The white render brings out the best in the timber window frames and gutter recesses, while the pitch roof and chimney truly epitomise this classic style of home building.
The interiors are defined by their high ceilings and generous communal living spaces. Just look at the sheer size of the shared dining and lounge area, which seems to extend from view without end.
Despite its huge dimensions, the space remains nice and cosy thanks to the choice and placement of furniture and accessories.
Natural light plays a unique melody with the interiors, highlighting certain spaces and architectural features at different times of the day. Although the dominant shade within the space is white, the brown tones of the timber beams provide a strong visual presence and a natural feel.
The captured perspective provides us with a taste of the intimacy created within the sitting area. We see how the owners have created an intimate setting thanks to the thoughtful selection of soft furniture and by the perfect spatial arrangement. The armchairs are a particularly great choice, with their vintage inspired floral pattern.
Kitchens are always best when they're designed to be simple and practical. This kitchen has surely been designed with this in mind considering its smart layout that is conductive to good cooking.
A certain country décor has been detected with the cabinetry and finishes all maintaining this style. There are, however, modern appliances integrated into the design but they have been installed in a way that doesn't detract from the expert's design intentions.
Positioning the dining area beside the windows appears to be an obvious choice considering the wonderful views that can be enjoyed from here.
Diners wont miss a thing thanks to the long and curved wall that invites diners to pause from their meal and embrace their beautiful location within the world.
The master bedroom on the upper level occupies a north facing section and, just like the rest of the home, is filled with perfect decorative touches.
The arrangement of the room reminds us of a place that is ideal for a peaceful afternoon nap. Each morning the room slowly brightens thanks to the generous glazing that faces out towards the mountainous landscape where the sun rises.
Close to the master bedroom is the children's bedroom, shared by two of the young ladies of the household. Simplicity is the key to the décor of this bedroom with subtle floral patterns creating highlights within the relaxed scheme of whites, creams and pinks.
The great aspect of the decoration is that it not only pleasing to the eye but also appears active and intricate. There's interest within the space without anything being too over stimulating.
We couldn't possibly leave the home without taking a look at the main bathroom. The room makes for an interesting mix of both traditional inspired objects and modern conveniences.
In order to maximise space, the experts have opted for a walk-in shower with a thin glass protection. In a bold move, a chunky timber unit has been chosen to host the wash sink while, above, there is a classically designed mirror.
To tour another beautiful residence at one with nature, don't miss: The Home Where Creativity Runs Wild.