Sneaky shortcuts to a cleaner home

Marvellous hallway wooden floors. A living room couch to kill for. Fantastic bedroom window treatment. And an appalling stench floating from your kitchen. What a passion killer.

Living (and being happy) in a house involves significantly more than owning beautiful décor and tasteful appliances. Keeping it neat and clean is part and parcel thereof. You are, of course, aware of this, just as you know that a dirty environment negatively affects your mood and your health. But time (and patience) is not always available.

So, without turning into neat freaks, let’s see small and simple ways to improve the neatness and cleanliness levels of your house. All it takes is a few minutes of daily light work to save you from waking up in a pigsty—or, even worse, receiving unexpected company on the day that your home chose to look its worst.