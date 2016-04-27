Before and After: Passionate Flat Transformation for Newlyweds

There is naturally plenty of passion in the early stages of being newlyweds. The exciting first few months of marriage is when the romance is at its peak and where moments are rich and textured and filled with mystery, wonder and love.

Something that also comes at this time are the dreams of the future, with the need for a home to begin a new life together becoming an important consideration. Finding a place suitable to current and future needs is always a challenge for newlyweds since issues of budget and time seem to be at their most stringent.

The following Ideabook is a revelation into the lives of a pair of newlyweds who channelled their love and passion into a big DIY project. They've managed to do the impossible; transform an ageing and dilapidated flat into something perfect for themselves.

Let's check it out!