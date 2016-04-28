The Sensational Undetectable Extension

Some extensions are loud, proud and add a style and gravitas all of their own to a property whereas others take a more reverend approach. Those that are designed to perfectly blend with the original house are being added to offer a wealth of extra space without the heavy price tag of drawing attention to themselves and that's what today's extension project focused on.
Having been approached by a client, PARKdesigned came up with a design for an ultra camouflaged two-storey side extension in Gomersal, West Yorkshire. ’The side extension provided a growing family with an open plan living/dining area, study, utility and WC on the ground floor. On the first floor two existing bedrooms were made larger, en-suites created and a walk-in-wardrobe in the master suite. The build was completed to a high quality finish with the matching bricks from Germany.’
How's that for attention to detail? The bricks for the extension were imported in from Germany to ensure they matched the rest of the house perfectly. When that's the level of consideration and perfection we are dealing with, prepare to love the finished result…
We weren't kidding when we said that this was a camouflaged extension and maybe now you'll understand why. Where is this mystical addition that has opened up a family home exponentially? If you didn't know one had been added you would be forgiven for assuming it is at the back and out of sight.
Shown on the left, the new two-storey section looks perfectly situated and undeniably well hidden. With carefully integrated design features, this is truly an extension you have to know about before you notice it. Good job we have the inside scoop!
Moving closer to the original house and the new extension, you can get a feel for just how symbiotic and beautifully blended this project really is. There are no jarring connections, everything matches with the original house and it simply looks right.
As a general rule, if something carries out its intended purpose, it tends to look good and what we are looking at here is a valuable addition of space, an extra entrance for a busy home and design that has matched an existing building so well that we had to check it was a later addition.
So many people these days are realising the value of having a large, beautiful kitchen in their home and, as a result, extensions are frequently added in order to upgrade this particular spot. The proof of the pudding is in the eating with such projects though and this is a very sweet result.
Opening up the entire ground floor has worked wonders for this already charming family home and a superb open plan kitchen, dining and living room space proves it. Light, airy and without compromise, we think this room will have instantly become the hub of the house.
It's never easy to totally integrate a new section of house into your home but we think the design team here have managed to create something effortlessly chic, timeless and hard to distinguish from what was already there. Undeniably, it's because of the flow of the room.
The white kitchen lends itself to being a steadfast part of the house, while the new addition of a dining room and lounge simply seems to complement the functionality of the adjoining spot. The finish on the inside is wonderful too and a testament to the focus maintained during this project.
It never hurts to acknowledge that homeowners have wonderful style but in the case of this project, the more we look around the clearer it becomes that it is the beautiful, elegant tastes of the residents that have really steered the project in the direction it took.
Muted tones, bright, open spaces and stunning textiles all feature prominently and we can't help but think that PARKdesigned not only drew up a perfectly undetectable extension but also one that would align automatically with the style preferences of the owners. Now that's great design!
What is the world coming to when even a tiny new room can look better than our entire house? Sometimes we just have to swallow our pride and bow down to the wisdom of super design teams and, in this case, we are happy to acquiesce that we have been outshone.
A tiny room that could have been seen as a waste of space, we love this transformation into a home office set up. The elegant dragonfly wallpaper adds a touch of fun while the stylish retro Danish desk means that good taste permeates even this, the smallest of rooms. What a stunning home!
