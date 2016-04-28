The Sensational Undetectable Extension

Some extensions are loud, proud and add a style and gravitas all of their own to a property whereas others take a more reverend approach. Those that are designed to perfectly blend with the original house are being added to offer a wealth of extra space without the heavy price tag of drawing attention to themselves and that's what today's extension project focused on.

Having been approached by a client, PARKdesigned came up with a design for an ultra camouflaged two-storey side extension in Gomersal, West Yorkshire. ’The side extension provided a growing family with an open plan living/dining area, study, utility and WC on the ground floor. On the first floor two existing bedrooms were made larger, en-suites created and a walk-in-wardrobe in the master suite. The build was completed to a high quality finish with the matching bricks from Germany.’

How's that for attention to detail? The bricks for the extension were imported in from Germany to ensure they matched the rest of the house perfectly. When that's the level of consideration and perfection we are dealing with, prepare to love the finished result…