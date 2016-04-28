Before and After: Abandoned Farm to Rustic Dream Home

With the best will in the world there must be times when people take on restoration projects that simply make them feel like they have bitten off more than they can chew. When nothing goes right or the bare bones of a building seem past saving, how do you buoy yourself up to carry on with the project? By having a clear vision of where you want to end up!

The project we are looking at today is utterly breathtaking, both in finished result and determination to get there. From barely a usable shell to a dream home with a rustic flair and a happy acceptance of original materials, we are in love with the tranquillity of the newly created home and think that you will be too!