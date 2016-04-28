Before and After: Cluttered Claustrophobia to Organised Haven

In the interests of full disclosure we might be a little particular about home interiors and we hate to see them left to disorganised chaos and poor use of space. So, when you see today's transformation you'll understand why we like it so much.

From utterly shambolic to sparkling and beautiful, this family home has been given a total storage and style overhaul that was long overdue. The team at And Company certainly had their work cut out for them but the results speak for themselves and we are happy for them to pop over and spruce our home up too!