Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and After: Cluttered Claustrophobia to Organised Haven

press profile homify press profile homify
공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

In the interests of full disclosure we might be a little particular about home interiors and we hate to see them left to disorganised chaos and poor use of space. So, when you see today's transformation you'll understand why we like it so much.

From utterly shambolic to sparkling and beautiful, this family home has been given a total storage and style overhaul that was long overdue. The team at And Company certainly had their work cut out for them but the results speak for themselves and we are happy for them to pop over and spruce our home up too!

Before: Short on space

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

We understand that it can be difficult to keep a family home clean and tidy all the time but there has to be at least an attempt made. When you are short on space this becomes even more vital as disorganisation has a fabulous side effect of making usable rooms shrink in size.

This kitchen is every nightmare we have ever had all rolled into one. With items discarded on the floor, food stored literally everywhere and drab, unmatched furniture, this is hardly an area that you would look forward to eating or cooking in, is it? 

After: Unrecognisable upscale

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern dining room
앤드컴퍼니

앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

We often talk about transformations being totally unrecognisable but we feel confident you'll agree with our assessment of this one. How is this kitchen here? Where did it spring from? Wherever it has come from, we love it and are thankful!

Gone are the shabby kitchen cupboards and lack of storage and in their place is this harmonious testament to great design, easy living and focused family organisation. There is even room for a delightful designer table! Was the potential for this really hiding in the former incarnation all along?

Before: Close the closet

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

We can only imagine what carnage and horrors lie behind the doors of this wardrobe but, given the awful décor, including a curtain pelmet that might have first been installed in 1981, we don't think anything good will be lurking behind there.

Cold, dreary and depressing, there is little wonder that clothes had simply been discarded in the kitchen if this is where they were supposed to be hung up but there is scope for dramatic improvement. If nothing else, it would be good to see the bedroom transformed and cheered up a little.

After: Full house

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern dressing room
앤드컴퍼니

앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

Now this is a family closet. Gone is the sad little excuse for a wardrobe and here we are, staring into a wonderfully laid out, perfectly proportional closet that is big enough to house everyone's items. All it took was some strategic shelving.

We love that you can see here how different items have been grouped together, with outdoor clothing and coats in one section and foldables on the opposite wall. It might not lead to Narnia but this wardrobe certainly paves the way for a more organised, stylish and cheerful home.

Before: Bathroom horror

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

Few things are as sad, unlikeable or anxiety-inducing as a terrible bathroom that looks as though it has been shipped in directly from a horror film or an old asylum. We're sorry to say it but that's exactly what we are looking at here.

The sink unit is horrific with its exposed plumbing. There is barely any surface space and those wall tiles are giving us the heebie jeebies. At least when you start with a space like this you know it can only get better! 

After: Breath a sigh of relief

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern bathroom
앤드컴퍼니

앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

Phew! Here is a bathroom that we would actually use and not be in fear for our lives! Gone are the dated tiles and the owners have waved goodbye to the nightmare sink. In their place is this modern, bright and beautiful room.

We love that storage has become a key factor in every room so as to avoid the temptation to be lazy with tidying again and it's amazing how much it has transformed the house as a whole. The clean lines and modern vibe that now runs throughout this home is everything we love. What a far cry from the start of the project!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Best Materials For Your Bathroom. It's shocking how much of an impact one new material can make in a room!

Before and After: Abandoned Farm to Rustic Dream Home
What a change! Which room do you think received the most dramatic transformation? Let us know in the comments...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks