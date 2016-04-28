Before and After: Cluttered Claustrophobia to Organised Haven

In the interests of full disclosure we might be a little particular about home interiors and we hate to see them left to disorganised chaos and poor use of space. So, when you see today's transformation you'll understand why we like it so much.
From utterly shambolic to sparkling and beautiful, this family home has been given a total storage and style overhaul that was long overdue. The team at And Company certainly had their work cut out for them but the results speak for themselves and we are happy for them to pop over and spruce our home up too!
We understand that it can be difficult to keep a family home clean and tidy all the time but there has to be at least an attempt made. When you are short on space this becomes even more vital as disorganisation has a fabulous side effect of making usable rooms shrink in size.
This kitchen is every nightmare we have ever had all rolled into one. With items discarded on the floor, food stored literally everywhere and drab, unmatched furniture, this is hardly an area that you would look forward to eating or cooking in, is it?
We often talk about transformations being totally unrecognisable but we feel confident you'll agree with our assessment of this one. How is this kitchen here? Where did it spring from? Wherever it has come from, we love it and are thankful!
Gone are the shabby kitchen cupboards and lack of storage and in their place is this harmonious testament to great design, easy living and focused family organisation. There is even room for a delightful designer table! Was the potential for this really hiding in the former incarnation all along?
We can only imagine what carnage and horrors lie behind the doors of this wardrobe but, given the awful décor, including a curtain pelmet that might have first been installed in 1981, we don't think anything good will be lurking behind there.
Cold, dreary and depressing, there is little wonder that clothes had simply been discarded in the kitchen if this is where they were supposed to be hung up but there is scope for dramatic improvement. If nothing else, it would be good to see the bedroom transformed and cheered up a little.
Now this is a family closet. Gone is the sad little excuse for a wardrobe and here we are, staring into a wonderfully laid out, perfectly proportional closet that is big enough to house everyone's items. All it took was some strategic shelving.
We love that you can see here how different items have been grouped together, with outdoor clothing and coats in one section and foldables on the opposite wall. It might not lead to Narnia but this wardrobe certainly paves the way for a more organised, stylish and cheerful home.
Few things are as sad, unlikeable or anxiety-inducing as a terrible bathroom that looks as though it has been shipped in directly from a horror film or an old asylum. We're sorry to say it but that's exactly what we are looking at here.
The sink unit is horrific with its exposed plumbing. There is barely any surface space and those wall tiles are giving us the heebie jeebies. At least when you start with a space like this you know it can only get better!
Phew! Here is a bathroom that we would actually use and not be in fear for our lives! Gone are the dated tiles and the owners have waved goodbye to the nightmare sink. In their place is this modern, bright and beautiful room.
We love that storage has become a key factor in every room so as to avoid the temptation to be lazy with tidying again and it's amazing how much it has transformed the house as a whole. The clean lines and modern vibe that now runs throughout this home is everything we love. What a far cry from the start of the project!
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Best Materials For Your Bathroom. It's shocking how much of an impact one new material can make in a room!