​8 super stylish shoe storage solutions

If series like Sex And The City has taught us anything, it's that shopaholics really do move among us. People can literally be addicted to shopping, and those regular splurging most often involves acquiring new shoes. But don’t point fingers at only the ladies, as a lot of men can be equally devoted to their collections of footwear, whether it be casual All Stars or suave Roland Cartiers.
But this is not about which sex has the worst credit record; it is about dealing with a problem that affects many shoppers worldwide: having a love for shoes that is so big it exceeds the physical limits of your wardrobe. It starts with packing one shoebox on top of another at the bottom of your wardrobe, and before you know it you have loose shoes peeling out from beneath your bed. The horror!
But let’s not get too crazy and start giving shoes away. Let’s rather see if there are clever storage tricks that will allow us to keep our much-loved footwear as well as a neat and uncluttered home.
You surely have a closet in your home that you dedicate to extra bed linen, bathroom towels, etc. What is so weird then about having a closet just for shoes?
If you have the space to spare, this is a much-sought after way of keeping your shoes and your sanity. To save you from looking for missing shoes beneath coffee tables and behind bookshelves, stack those pairs neatly inside shoe boxes, and then those boxes neatly inside their own closet.
Or if you don’t want to hide your beautiful babies in boxes, opt to have them on shelves inside the closet, but just be sure to keep them clean and in order.
If your regular-sized wardrobe has enough space for your shoes (meaning you don’t have a shopping problem), then feel free to combine your footwear with your other fashions. But as they are an integral part of your wardrobe, they do deserve their own spaces.
Dedicate separate shelves or other areas inside your wardrobe for your shoes. Either stack them neatly inside labelled boxes (allowing you to quickly reach for the trainers on casual day), or display them proudly in their separate little corners or areas, neatly next to each other.
Creating individual spots for shoes and separating them from your clothes, jewellery and accessories creates a better line of sight, plus maximises your wardrobe’s functionality.
Instead of dedicating an entire closet to shoes (you would really need to have acquired quite a bundle over the years to fill it up), how about just their own little shelving cabinet?
Furniture masters Boconcept Germany treat us to this stylish little creation pictured above, which is the answered prayer to many shoe-lovers’ problem. A sleek and slim concept that provides adequate shelf space for a number of footwear. Opt for a door-less model so your beauties can breathe (and be displayed with pride), or close the door on them and have that little cupboard melt into the rest of your bedroom furniture and décor.
Either way, you will definitely save some wardrobe space by acquiring a solution like this, which adds a chic touch to your home as well.
If you cringe at the thought of hiding your favourite shoes behind cupboard doors and inside shoe boxes, then something a bit more exhibition-wise could be more fitting to your tastes.
Keep the majority of that footwear in the wardrobe, and rely on these stylish display models above for your favourites. It will keep your most frequently worn shoes visible and easy to access. And the vertical twig-like shapes protruding can serve as fantastic hangers for coats, hats, or other items you deem appropriate.
Plus those square-shaped boxes can be excellent excuses to bring in more colours to your bedroom / dressing room.
No wardrobe or closet? No problem. If space is an issue, you can always take to the wall for your fabulous footwear.
Hooks and crates can easily be attached to the wall, leaving valuable floor space available. Then just slide your shoes (with or without boxes) into the crates, and use the hooks for coats, scarves, hats, etc.
Using stainless steel crates (as shown above) means you’re making use of very strong and durable material, so it can hold anything from flats and trainers to heels and boots. Attach them next to each other in a neat row, or opt for a unique design to blend in with whatever style you flaunt in your bedroom.
While we’re spicing up those walls, how about some more: Hanging Wall Art Ideas.
People use books as decorative accessories, even though their primary purpose is for reading. Likewise, some of us use plates hung from a wall or displayed on a shelf purely to spruce up a space, yet they are really intended for eating. Do you see where we’re going with this?
Why not use that elegant footwear as a stylish statement? We’re not suggesting placing them on your coffee table, but how about stacking them in the one corner of the staircase? Or on the windowsill? Or next to that side table in the hallway (or on top of it)?
Using the right shoes (i.e. style, colour and texture) in the right spots can make for some very artistic accessories that your guests will most definitely notice and comment on. But then you wouldn’t be doing this if you wanted to hide your taste in footwear, would you?
Sometimes a house is so clever in terms of design and layout that it offers up secret compartments ideal for our lifestyle. We don’t mean bookcases that open up to reveal secret chambers behind them, but rather cabinets or cupboards integrated into unique spots.
Take the staircase, for example. It is no secret that a solid riser takes up a lot of space, and more often than not it can mean a waste of precious legroom. But a clever creation such as shown above opens up a whole new world in terms of secret compartments and intelligent storage – so much so that you don’t even need a hallway closet for extra linen or towels.
In cases like these, who’s to judge you for storing one (or four) pair of shoes in there? Then again, who’s to know about it?
We may have mentioned here on homify how important it is to mix up your bookcase contents with items other than books, such as framed photos or vases. Well, how about a shoe pair or two?
This idea goes hand-in-hand with number six, where we advise you to think of your shoes as décor. Why not use those heavenly heels to hold up your Harry Potter series? Or those pretty platforms to keep your Stephen King collection company? They are sure to make striking elements housed in-between your bookcase contents, plus you’ll be able to look at their dazzling beauty more often.
Should you not wish to flaunt them out in public like that, you can always keep them inside stylish shoe boxes. Either way, this will serve to save you space and fill up some gaps on your bookcase.