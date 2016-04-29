​8 super stylish shoe storage solutions

If series like Sex And The City has taught us anything, it's that shopaholics really do move among us. People can literally be addicted to shopping, and those regular splurging most often involves acquiring new shoes. But don’t point fingers at only the ladies, as a lot of men can be equally devoted to their collections of footwear, whether it be casual All Stars or suave Roland Cartiers.

But this is not about which sex has the worst credit record; it is about dealing with a problem that affects many shoppers worldwide: having a love for shoes that is so big it exceeds the physical limits of your wardrobe. It starts with packing one shoebox on top of another at the bottom of your wardrobe, and before you know it you have loose shoes peeling out from beneath your bed. The horror!

But let’s not get too crazy and start giving shoes away. Let’s rather see if there are clever storage tricks that will allow us to keep our much-loved footwear as well as a neat and uncluttered home.