The Sweet Little Summer House

Small but perfectly formed, the holiday home we're visiting today is the epitome of Scandinavian style. With natural materials, a clever use of space, and a neutral colour palette, it's the perfect retreat for a long weekend surrounded by nature. In fact, it's only a stone's throw from the water!
Located in a small town called Noordwijk, in the West of the Netherlands, this property boasts a creative design that utilises every square inch and also complements the beautiful surrounding landscape.
The project is the brainchild of the talented Hoeb Architects & Interiors; a well-established architecture firm based in Amsterdam.
No doubt you're curious to see just how this project came together. Well, let us begin the tour…
The exterior of the holiday home is understated, chic, and typically Scandinavian. It's clear that the architects have drawn their inspiration from traditional Swedish cabins, particularly when it comes to the timber cladding and open plan living.
The interior leads out seamlessly to a shaded deck, which in turn merges with the neat and plush grass. All the elements of the home and the garden combine to create a strong sense of nature, with the large glass doors working to create a flow between both indoor and outdoor spaces.
The white detailing around the sliding glass doors gives the façade a fresh, sleek look that continues inside…
Here we can see how the sliding doors retract fully so that the beauty of the garden (and plenty of fresh air) can be enjoyed by the residents at all times.
The numerous large windows ensure plenty of natural light is able to flood into the home, creating a bright and welcoming space. Light is an essential aspect of Scandi design so it's no surprise that it has been fully utilised in this instance.
The white walls and neutral tone floor of the interior further enhance the sense of space and freshness—a theme that you will see continues in every room.
The kitchen, though petite, has been designed in such a way that it's still an enjoyable place to cook in. White cupboards contrast with the granite worktops and elegant black appliances, resulting in a striking impression. Silver detailing, from the cupboard handles to the taps, makes for an elegant and lifting touch that complements the contemporary style of the room.
Storage is key in this kitchen, with clever measures taken to ensure the space can hold all of the necessary items without looking cluttered. It's obviously a functioning kitchen that's in use, with some homely details adding texture and personality to the scene.
The bathroom enjoys the same modern and simple Scandi features as the rest of the home. The design sticks to the basics and utilises a neutral colour palette to create a sense of space in what is a small but tidy bathroom.
The modern toilet and sink are raised above the floor, which also adds to the illusion of space. Discreet shelving units and a well placed storage cabinet helps to keep the clutter out of sight. All the aspects of the design work together to create a practical and stylish space.
Before we leave let's take one more look at the garden. From this side of the house we can see how the decking extends all the way around, providing the perfect spot to relax and catch the sun, no matter what time of the day. Once the sun reaches the front deck it's time to bring out the barbecue!
This property is all about maximising the use of indoor and outdoor space so it follows that the garden has been transformed into a social area, ideal for entertaining guests. Just perfect!
