The Sweet Little Summer House

Small but perfectly formed, the holiday home we're visiting today is the epitome of Scandinavian style. With natural materials, a clever use of space, and a neutral colour palette, it's the perfect retreat for a long weekend surrounded by nature. In fact, it's only a stone's throw from the water!

Located in a small town called Noordwijk, in the West of the Netherlands, this property boasts a creative design that utilises every square inch and also complements the beautiful surrounding landscape.

The project is the brainchild of the talented Hoeb Architects & Interiors; a well-established architecture firm based in Amsterdam.

No doubt you're curious to see just how this project came together. Well, let us begin the tour…