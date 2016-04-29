An Elderly Couple's Idyllic Modern Home

This residence in the Dutch countryside is positioned in a secluded spot between a forest and open farmland. Designed by Paul Seuntjens Architecture for a retired couple, the home was inspired by both traditional and contemporary rural architecture with the design effectively taking the best from both worlds.
The home was also designed to incorporate sustainable features at every opportunity. The end result is a modern sanctuary that can boast being both eco-friendly as well as a pleasure to dwell within.
Long and linear, the height and form of the structure is punctuated by timber panels that have been laid in a vertical fashion. The collection of panels showcase tones of browns, silvers and caramels, proving that sustainably timber is the way of the future.
We love how the natural materials for the façade allows the structures to settle into its natural surroundings and is in complete unison with Mother Nature.
The rear exterior is defined more so by a grey render and large glazings, creating an additional layer of depth to the home's design. This garden has been designed to be a tranquil oasis in the countryside, featuring a partly shaded deck, paved area and an expansive lawn, which links to the forest beyond.
We can already tell that the owners had relaxation on the mind with a pair of chairs being placed under the shaded area to the side.
The lucky owners are able to enjoy the sights and sounds of their beautiful surroundings as they dine. The dining table chosen for the island paved area is generous in size to say the least. Contemporary armchairs and a long timber bench provide more than enough seating for a number of guests to sit comfortably.
It was a priority of the owners for their new house to incorporate sustainable features. Many of the building's materials and finishes seen for the exterior were chosen to maximise energy savings and to limit potential damage to the broader environment. For example, the triple-glazed windows have been chosen, which help moderate the temperature inside no matter the weather outside.
Natural light and a white scheme forms as the perfect partnership inside the generous proportions of the living spaces. Pictured is the kitchen that looks to have been inspired by minimalist style interior design thanks to its clean and simple lines.
A gloss finish has been applied to the cabinets and island bench, acting as a reflective source for the natural light to bounce off and illuminate the room. By choosing polished concrete flooring the ever-changing sun reflections and shadows become a strong element in the aesthetic of the interiors.
A reading corner in the family room has a doorway beside it for spur of the moment visits to the garden. However, even if those inside choose to stay where they are, the brilliant greens of the forest are always in view.
Where the glazings stop and the large expanses of white walls take over, the owner's collection of artwork brings colour and interest to the interiors. The personality of the owners can be detected within this family room as we see a dynamic mix of furniture and accessories making their impact in the space.
