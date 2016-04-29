An Elderly Couple's Idyllic Modern Home

This residence in the Dutch countryside is positioned in a secluded spot between a forest and open farmland. Designed by Paul Seuntjens Architecture for a retired couple, the home was inspired by both traditional and contemporary rural architecture with the design effectively taking the best from both worlds.

The home was also designed to incorporate sustainable features at every opportunity. The end result is a modern sanctuary that can boast being both eco-friendly as well as a pleasure to dwell within.

