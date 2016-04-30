The Tiny 65m² Home with Everything

There can be plenty of apprehension and second guessing when redecorating an older house. Questions about suitability pop into the mind straight away, while even picturing the interiors with a different style of décor can be challenging enough when you've got so used to how things are.
Sometimes it takes someone to back your ideas and provide guidance through the decision making process. Ossigeno Architecture were the experts who provided their clients with a helping hand when they wanted to transform their small Mediterranean cottage into something more exciting and contemporary.
The end result is surprising to say the least so scroll down to discover it for yourself!
After making our way through the winding back streets of Porto and fully immersing ourselves within this charming part of the world, we arrive at the home in question. Even though it's quite short in stature and is overshadowed by the surrounding houses, the cottage is bursting with personality and stands out amongst the crowd.
A fresh coat of white paint dons the characterful façade, where all of its heritage features remain intact and look spectacular following an extensive freshen up. Take note of the contemporary designed steps that lead us inside…
Once we settle ourselves inside we begin to appreciate what's in front of us within the main living area. Though the room is characterised by the traditional architectural details, we can see that the décor is very much modern and up-to-date with current trends. Look no further than the new polished concrete floors that run through the entirety of the ground level.
Much like the exterior, white has been chosen as the uniting colour scheme within the new décor. The white acts as a canvas for the stronger design elements to be placed upon. Notice how the timber for the benches and furniture stands out from our perspective.
Not just a one-trick pony, the side of the kitchen bench that faces the lounge room features timber shelves, which have been used to house an assortment of personal belongings.
The best way to show off the new interiors was by choosing storage that was simple and to the point. Check out the streamline design of the cabinets inside this kitchen, which show that even something purely modern can fit inside a heritage home.
Not everything is hidden behind stylish cabinets. Certain trendy items are given a place on top of the benches, are hung on hooks on the brick wall or placed out in the open on the timber shelves. These items give personality and flair to a space that could otherwise be quite sterile.
Ossigeno Architecture have gone all out in the dining area and it could well be the highlight of this redecorated cottage. First check out the repurposed dining table with its mix of colours and sanded back timber top. Bringing further colour into the mix are the many coloured cords of the hanging kitchen lighting, which dangle above.
We must also mention the exposed red bricks, which add a certain rustic charm to the space and also help break up the dominance of the white.
The décor within the master bedroom brings the energy down a couple of notches with the space having a much calmer vibe.
The colour scheme takes on more neutral tones with creams, beige and greys being the preferred colours since they're more appropriate for a good night's rest.
A partnership of whites and dark greys establishes a modern outlook within the main bathroom. The deep bowl ceramic sink evokes a classic styling while the chrome taps and fittings are a more contemporary trend.
The super-sized vanity unit keeps all the everyday toiletries and bathroom items well hidden from sight, giving the room an uncluttered feel. Notice too how the lean mirror that runs across the wall above the vanity increases the sense of space.
