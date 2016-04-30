The Tiny 65m² Home with Everything

There can be plenty of apprehension and second guessing when redecorating an older house. Questions about suitability pop into the mind straight away, while even picturing the interiors with a different style of décor can be challenging enough when you've got so used to how things are.

Sometimes it takes someone to back your ideas and provide guidance through the decision making process. Ossigeno Architecture were the experts who provided their clients with a helping hand when they wanted to transform their small Mediterranean cottage into something more exciting and contemporary.

The end result is surprising to say the least so scroll down to discover it for yourself!