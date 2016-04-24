Top 5 Projects of the Week: The Invisible Extension to a Dream Home for Summer Parties

It's been a sad week following the news of Prince and Victoria Wood so hopefully we can raise our collective spirits by focusing on the positive. In this instance that means looking back over the last seven days and appreciating the most popular articles, determined by you. We imaginatively like to call it our homify Top 5.
We're staying very much on familiar ground this week as all of our Ideabooks featured British projects, including; two great renovations, a London home that's the Party King, the 10 best UK homes by the sea and a jaw-dropping British mansion.
It's a tasty menu and there's plenty to get your teeth stuck into so dive in! And then let us know which was your favourite article in the comments…
We all love a good redemptive story, don't we? Like Rocky standing triumphantly atop the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, here we have 'The Invisible Extension', head and shoulders above the rest as our most read article of the week!
Extending your home can be stressful enough without having to worry about restrictive planning conditions. However, that's exactly what the occupants of this Hertfordshire home and the architects they enlisted to carry out the transformation were up against.
The owners wanted to adapt their home to their changing needs and requirements by creating an open plan space that could house a new modern kitchen and dining area. Living in a conservation area certainly has its upsides but in this instance it proved to create more of a challenge in terms of design. However, London based Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects navigated the project without a hitch and were able to create something truly impressive despite the challenge posed by the strict regulations.
Over the past few months we've brought you some amazing Top 10 articles, such as this, this and this. Even if we do say so ourselves, we didn't let you down last weekend when we presented our most incredible seafront houses in the UK.
We all love to be beside the seaside but the owners of these amazing homes have really made that dream a reality and, from magnificently modern through to terrifically traditional, the architecture on display here will blow you away!
Coming in at #3 is this charming Victorian terrace in Stoke Newington, which was renovated to create more space suited to a busy, modern lifestyle. The interiors were opened out, as well as new bedrooms, kitchen and dining room being added to the rear.
Many of the original features have been preserved and restored but the interiors are undeniably modern, drawing inspiration from current trends and utilising state-of-the-art materials for a high-quality finish. The bespoke glazing, which opens onto the courtyard at the back of the house, is made from solid oak and the addition of the transparent wall has completely transformed the look and feel of the ground floor.
The great transformation is one not to be missed!
This home in Enfield, North London underwent extensive remodelling, with the original floor plan of the detached property having doubled in size, extended on the side, rear and into the roof.
Alongside a score of environmentally friendly additions, such as solar thermal and photovoltaic panels and a rainwater harvesting system, the property now boasts six bedrooms and a score of surprises at the newly renovated rear of the property. On top of this, there is a Control4 home automation system that controls lighting, security, climate control and multi-room audio.
The home is packed full of surprises and more than worth a look if you missed if the first time.
There are mansions and then there are mansions and this amazing house very much falls into the latter category.
Des Ewing Residential Architects, the design team in charge of this incredibly indulgent build, noted that,
This dwelling is located within a suburban gated community, in a conservation area. As it is a replacement dwelling, it was imperative that its design integrated perfectly with the neighbouring buildings. It is a two-storey detached dwelling with additional accommodation within its hipped roof and it has a feature curved bay to the front with a gable entrance and a lower rear return. The house has been designed to be attractive and elegant, with a touch of grandeur.
A touch of grandeur? If this is only a touch we can't help but wonder what full-on glamour would translate into in the capable and masterful hands of this innovative design firm!
As always, we'll be back again same time next week. Hope to see you here!