As all good interior designers know, when putting together a look, you must think of a million different aspects ranging from colours and sizes to materials and texture. Your options are are almost limitless, and nowhere is this dizzying array of options more apparent than when it comes to choosing textiles. The fabrics we use in our homes for items like upholstery, curtains, and bedding have a large impact on the overall feel and style of the space. Selecting textiles, however, is also one of the most enjoyable parts of decorating, because there are so many wonderful, creative options available. Today on homify, we look at some incredible textiles from our UK experts.