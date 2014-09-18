Your browser is out-of-date.

Concrete finishes | House decorating ideas

James Rippon James Rippon
Spachtelböden im Außenbereich - Betonoptik, Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Mediterranean style pool
Whether left raw, finished, or treated in someway, concrete is one of the most versatile, durable, and beautiful materials available for the home. Traditionally used for walls or flooring, concrete has now moved into all parts of the home, including bench tops, furniture, and decorative features. Unlike many other household elements, concrete can retain its functionality, as well as  its beauty throughout the life of your home.

Concrete can be used indoors and out, in any room, and in all shapes and forms, to add texture and individuality to any living space.

Beautiful benchtops

Raw Concrete Loft Kitchen Concrete LCDA Modern kitchen Concrete Grey
Concrete LCDA

Raw Concrete Loft Kitchen

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

A raw concrete benchtop is a great addition to a minimalist kitchen.  This monochromatic benchtop has been treated to resist the toughest of kitchen stains including grease, coffee and wine, but still allowing for the natural imperfections of the material to be visible. This was made possible by each tiny hole being-hand filled with resin. This tedious task allowed the materials raw-look to be kept without compromising on functionality.


Distinct & original

Concrete sinks & Brushed stainless steel Concrete LCDA Modern bathroom concrete sink,bespoke sink,bespoke bathroom,concrete bathroom
Concrete LCDA

Concrete sinks & Brushed stainless steel

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

​Because concrete can be poured to shape any form, using concrete for the sink allows you to create a bathroom all of your own, completely bespoke and timeless. As it is a material not commonly used for a bathroom sink, using concrete will make this the centrepiece of the room, unlike many other bathrooms where the sink is often overshadowed by the bath or shower.

The versatility of concrete allows for all shapes and sizes.  Sinks are commonly round or oval shaped, with a drain in the middle. This particular sink is long and rectangular in shape, with drainage running front to back. Drainage can also run side-to-side if desired.

Adding texture

Chalet Mineral Lodge Concrete LCDA Scandinavian style dining room
Concrete LCDA

Chalet Mineral Lodge

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

A growing trend in furniture design is the use of traditional materials such as timber being combined with other not-so-traditional furniture materials such as steel, copper, and as seen here, concrete.

Keeping in line with the neutral tones, this elegant table is a nice addition to this contemporary home. The contrasting textures and colours of timber and concrete work well together in spaces not cluttered by other furnishings. A piece this big and bold should be displayed in an open plan dining room, as seen in this photo. Such distinct texture combinations need to be on show, and not overshadowed. Style a piece of furniture as bold as this with other earthy materials to complement the concrete and timber. Indoor palms and some wooden stools would go nicely with this table.

Looks cool, keeps you cool

Spachtelböden im Innenbereich - Betonoptik, Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Industrial style living room
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

​In warmer climes, nothing is more important than staying cool. Concrete allows the home to stay at a desirable temperature, as well as living up to its functional reputation. Liquid spills, sand, dust and dirt are all easily cleaned from concrete flooring, perfect for homes that blur the lines between indoors and out.

Once again the versatility of concrete is visible, with lines and cracks added to give personality. Different colours and finishes are also an option to add more character, or to suit the climate you live in.

Concrete decking

Spachtelböden im Außenbereich - Betonoptik, Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Mediterranean style pool
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

Just like indoor concrete flooring, outdoor concrete is just as functional, and looks great to boot. It too can be coloured and finished to suit your needs. Concrete is also a very safe option for poolside decking, providing a safe, non-slip environment  safe for kids and adults alike.

Again the design possibilities are endless. Add lines and colours to match the outside or inside of your home, or to match your surrounding environment. Today's concrete stamping techniques mean any look can be created, often at a fraction of the cost.

Faux concrete

Concrete Wallpaper de Piet Boon, ROOMSERVICE DESIGN GALLERY ROOMSERVICE DESIGN GALLERY Walls & flooringWallpaper
ROOMSERVICE DESIGN GALLERY

ROOMSERVICE DESIGN GALLERY
ROOMSERVICE DESIGN GALLERY
ROOMSERVICE DESIGN GALLERY

Unfortunately, not all of us can afford decorating or renovating with concrete. When looking for something a little different for a new feature wall, why not try concrete wallpaper? This is an inexpensive way to style your home, giving that raw affect allowed by concrete. When styled with some nice, monochromatic furnishings, you too can have a minimally styled home, at a fraction of the cost. For other great concrete wallpaper designs, click here.

What are your experiences decorating with concrete? Let us know in the comments below. 

