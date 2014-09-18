Concrete finishes | House decorating ideas

Whether left raw, finished, or treated in someway, concrete is one of the most versatile, durable, and beautiful materials available for the home. Traditionally used for walls or flooring, concrete has now moved into all parts of the home, including bench tops, furniture, and decorative features. Unlike many other household elements, concrete can retain its functionality, as well as its beauty throughout the life of your home.

Concrete can be used indoors and out, in any room, and in all shapes and forms, to add texture and individuality to any living space.