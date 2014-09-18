Concrete finishes | House decorating ideas

Whether left raw, finished, or treated in someway, concrete is one of the most versatile, durable, and beautiful materials available for the home. Traditionally used for walls or flooring, concrete has now moved into all parts of the home, including bench tops, furniture, and decorative features. Unlike many other household elements, concrete can retain its functionality, as well as its beauty throughout the life of your home.
Concrete can be used indoors and out, in any room, and in all shapes and forms, to add texture and individuality to any living space.
A raw concrete benchtop is a great addition to a minimalist kitchen. This monochromatic benchtop has been treated to resist the toughest of kitchen stains including grease, coffee and wine, but still allowing for the natural imperfections of the material to be visible. This was made possible by each tiny hole being-hand filled with resin. This tedious task allowed the materials raw-look to be kept without compromising on functionality.
Because concrete can be poured to shape any form, using concrete for the sink allows you to create a bathroom all of your own, completely bespoke and timeless. As it is a material not commonly used for a bathroom sink, using concrete will make this the centrepiece of the room, unlike many other bathrooms where the sink is often overshadowed by the bath or shower.
The versatility of concrete allows for all shapes and sizes. Sinks are commonly round or oval shaped, with a drain in the middle. This particular sink is long and rectangular in shape, with drainage running front to back. Drainage can also run side-to-side if desired.
In warmer climes, nothing is more important than staying cool. Concrete allows the home to stay at a desirable temperature, as well as living up to its functional reputation. Liquid spills, sand, dust and dirt are all easily cleaned from concrete flooring, perfect for homes that blur the lines between indoors and out.
Once again the versatility of concrete is visible, with lines and cracks added to give personality. Different colours and finishes are also an option to add more character, or to suit the climate you live in.
Again the design possibilities are endless. Add lines and colours to match the outside or inside of your home, or to match your surrounding environment. Today's concrete stamping techniques mean any look can be created, often at a fraction of the cost.