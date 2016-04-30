A must have checklist for your garden

Just as you cleverly add different elements to your interiors (a framed painting in the hallway, a beautiful desk in your study, etc.), the same way creativity is needed when it comes to those exterior spaces. Yes, you may already have a lush garden or just a fresh lawn, but what will you add to it? More flowers? Some new potted plants? What about the rest of the lawn? And your front/back garden?

Luckily, a garden is not your only option for your exterior areas. Let’s see some other creative ways for you to spice up the space around your house.