The Awe-Inspiring Home Transformation

Extensions are normally added to houses with a view to supporting an existing aesthetic or perhaps opening up some extra room that will allow for a more open plan vibe to take flight. What they are not commonly used for is transforming the entire look, feel, vibe and stature of a house in one swoop but somebody clearly forgot to tell the team at Oakman that!
Only one thing stood in the way of this home being turned into an amazing family space and that was a dismal conservatory. It had to go and in its place went a magnificent extension, designed by Oakman, that will have you reaching for your tablet to find a reputable builder in your area.
Don't say we didn't warn you!
If depressing pebble dash, tatty dark wood window frames and a horrifically dated conservatory all float your boat then please move straight on in. The residents here, however, were not enamoured with the external aesthetic of their home. Clearly they had vision as to what they could potentially achieve.
Few things date a house as quickly as an old hat conservatory that is not only overly decorative but also a little shabby around the edges. While the extra room provided is useful, it does not manage to outweigh the horridness of the overall façade. But just you wait…
We have a feeling that your eyes won't be quite so offended by how the interior space looks now, thanks to a large, chic and modern extension that seeks to blur the lines between old, new and amazing functionality. Don't you just love it?
Gone is the tatty old conservatory and in its place has been built a wonderful permanent extension, finished in a sleek white and with nods to traditional building styles. Knocking through to open up almost the entirety of the ground floor is a stroke of genius and allows for this cosy hub to have been created!
We think you can tell a lot about people based on their kitchen. We're not talking about the cleanliness but how the room relates with its neighbours or how much open space there is. This is clearly a spot designed to be used by a close knit household and, as such, we love the inclusion of an armchair that makes lengthy conversations a little more comfortable.
Gorgeous parquet flooring ensures that though this is a new addition and layout for the house, tradition is still being respected. We would certainly respect heritage flooring even more if it meant our house could look like this.
While the new extension has effortlessly given birth to a wonderful new bright, clean and airy layout with an open plan core, we are utterly charmed by the fact that the themes have been carried through to the rest of the house. It would have been so easy not to, after all.
Here we see the entrance and living room, which have also been opened up as much as possible and saturated in wonderfully refreshing white. There is such a clean feeling about this home that the days of drab pebbledash seem like a lifetime ago. Now is the era of white wood!
What a wonderful display of modern building techniques, traditional décor and retro furniture. There is no set pattern within this home and it's this free-flowing attitude that has sought to create wonderfully avant garde, meets languidly relaxing home.
While some might have thought an exclusively white wall scheme would be too much, we simply see the ideal blank canvas to decorate and that's what the owners have done to perfection. If you had shown us this picture, then the original rear façade, we would have never guessed that they could belong to the same home yet here we are, in one of the most charming houses we have seen.
