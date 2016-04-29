The Awe-Inspiring Home Transformation

Extensions are normally added to houses with a view to supporting an existing aesthetic or perhaps opening up some extra room that will allow for a more open plan vibe to take flight. What they are not commonly used for is transforming the entire look, feel, vibe and stature of a house in one swoop but somebody clearly forgot to tell the team at Oakman that!

Only one thing stood in the way of this home being turned into an amazing family space and that was a dismal conservatory. It had to go and in its place went a magnificent extension, designed by Oakman, that will have you reaching for your tablet to find a reputable builder in your area.

Don't say we didn't warn you!