Small flat? Big deal!

Is having a small flat the end of the world? Absolutely not! We all know that great things can come in small packages. Or at least small packages that have been carefully decorated to include lots of clever and functional storage.

Take a look at some of our favourite ways to get the most from your small flat and try a few out as you might be surprised at just what a big deal your little home could become. Always remember that when space is at a premium, you need to get to grips with innovative storage!