The Renovation that Became an Inspiration

Total renovation projects are fast becoming our favourite things, especially when the results are super dramatic and almost unrecognisable. We never stop being awestruck and impressed by the talents of amazing design teams that have enough vision to transform a run down, uninspiring space into a dream home and that is exactly what this project achieved!
DesignSeven have managed to turn a dark and depressing shell with dated styling into a haven of modernity, with tranquillity and style built into every facet. Gone are dark, overbearing cupboards and in their place, sleek, bright installations are flourishing. Oh, and did we mention the fantastic parquet?
Sometimes it's better to start with a bare shell of a building as that way the old fashioned and outdated styling can't influence the new design. It can be hard to really come up with an original idea if all you're surrounded with is awful décor! So we see this as a good starting point.
You can already tell that the rooms are spacious and that ceiling light is an amazing feature to already have in place. The way this room was transformed is phenomenal and we know that the owners will never think of it like this ever again.
Seriously, is this not one of the most beautiful transformations that you've ever seen? Aside from the fact that the room has been decorated with an absolutely gargantuan amount of taste and style, it really looks as though this is how it was always supposed to be.
The rich wooden parquet floor makes for the most incredible starting point and gives rise to cool white walls, fabulous shutters, more eye-catching lighting fixtures and a beautiful piece of art hanging from the ceiling. We know this is the same room, but sometimes we just need to check. This is one of those times.
How creepy is this hallway? Where it leads to, we dread to think, but it certainly isn't going to win any style awards looking like this. The space feels a little claustrophobic and far too dark. If this is meant to be the entrance hall then what a dim view people must have had of this house before.
Knowing that first impressions are everything, we feel confident that the revamp of this space was as dramatic as that of the perfect parquet room. The only question is, how far did the design team go and how did they tackle the problem of a dark hallway?
Now this is more like it! Not only would we get a great first impression if we visited this house, if we owned it, we'd love coming home to this super cool, funky and light entrance. The difference is just incredible and look at all the potential for hidden storage.
The tiled floor looks phenomenal and really lends a mixture of heritage and modern themes, which is the perfect mirror for the parquet room. A new front door has also worked wonders in tackling that dark hallway issue as it now looks light and bright!
We just shuddered when we looked this picture, did you? The awful dark wood with gold accents cupboards have transported us far away to a time and place when style and elegance weren't sought after commodities in home interior design .
This kitchen looks seriously dated, small and, let's not sugar coat the truth here, ugly. There is clearly a good stream of natural light pouring into the room so it's a wonder that it isn't being put to better use to brighten up the space.
Phew! Gone is the awful kitchen that will haunt our dreams for days to come and here is the new incarnation. A slice of sleek grey with chic brushed metal appliances, this is the type of kitchen that we would love to spend time preparing food in.
Offset against the rich parquet, this grey colour looks beautiful and understated. What a change from the 'look at me' awfulness of the former installation. A white countertop and white walls really finish the space perfectly and prevent the colour scheme from being too overbearing or oppressive. We love this space!
