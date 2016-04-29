The Renovation that Became an Inspiration

Total renovation projects are fast becoming our favourite things, especially when the results are super dramatic and almost unrecognisable. We never stop being awestruck and impressed by the talents of amazing design teams that have enough vision to transform a run down, uninspiring space into a dream home and that is exactly what this project achieved!

DesignSeven have managed to turn a dark and depressing shell with dated styling into a haven of modernity, with tranquillity and style built into every facet. Gone are dark, overbearing cupboards and in their place, sleek, bright installations are flourishing. Oh, and did we mention the fantastic parquet?