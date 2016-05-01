Before and After: Dirty Disaster Goes Des Res

There is something so very satisfying about seeing a house or flat receive a much needed makeover. This is especially true when it is all achieved within a tight budget.

Here on homify, you are about to witness a flat transformed in a flash thanks to interior decorators from Toki. The talented team from South Korea have come up with plenty of clever ideas and money saving methods to create something fantastic for the very happy owners.

The contrast between the before and after images is stark to say the least. Scroll down and see!