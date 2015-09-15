A Dreary Blackpool Home Shines Again

There is something truly fulfilling about a dilapidated and neglected house given a second chance as a stylish and useful home. Located in the heart of one of Blackpool's main socially and economically deprived areas, this terrace dwelling was purchased by Blackpool Council, with hopes of a complete transformation. The scheme New Homes from Old Places takes sub-divided residential properties and rejuvenates them with the aim of expanding the local area's demographics and improving the general district. Lifting all aspects of Blackpool's quality in standards of accommodation, this scheme enhances the community and creates homes where people and families want to live.
Originally an eight bedroom guesthouse, the team at Ben Jurin Architecture modified the original architect's over-budget plans and produced a design that would satisfy financial constraints, yet still provide a stylish and sophisticated home. Providing a fully detailed material specification and design management role, Ben Jurin followed the project from planning application through to practical completion.
Utilising their attention-to-detail and impressive high standard of finish, the new contemporary home is a spectacular transformation and modification of its original structure. Employing Edenfield Homes as their contractor, the home was completed on time and on budget.
Let's take a look at the before and after of this intriguing Blackpool renewal…
As we take a look at the previous exterior, we see a home that is in need of some love and care. The colour scheme is outdated and the beige brick appears dowdy and drab.
The loft conversion adds nothing to the overall appearance of the house and, in fact, contrasts horribly with the overall exterior façade. The front hedge is overgrown, which contributes to the neglected state of the guesthouse. Additionally, the lace curtains we see through the bay windows are outdated, looking antiquated and dingy.
Wow! The new transformation is truly incredible, with the property undergoing an extreme modification. The new colour scheme is crisp and welcoming, while the bay windows have been freshly rendered to look modern and stylish. The front door adds a huge amount of luxury to the home, employing a dark colour that creates contrast with the white paint.
The previously unattractive beige brick has been painted and is now chic and in-keeping, imparting heritage to the updated fascia. Furthermore, contemporary blinds have replaced the lace curtains. Frosted glass is incorporated above the front door, indicating the street number of the home while above, the bathroom is afforded privacy from the street.
The rear elevation is cramped and dilapidated, offering a completely unuseable space that is drab and uninviting.
The home also features a poorly designed and built rear addition that offers nothing to the overall appearance or functionality of the home.
The new rear extension is absolutely spectacular! With bi-fold doors opening up the family space to the garden, the residence now boasts a sleek deck courtyard that is perfect for outdoor entertaining or dining. We also see the renovated lean-to, which replaced the old dilapidated structure.
The new space has an atrium-style ceiling, and offers abundant natural light to the interior space. The external elevation has also been rendered to add a contemporary edge to the dwelling, ensuring a crisp and stylish appearance.
The original kitchen looks poorly organised and lacking in any redeeming stylistic qualities.
With a mishmash of outdated ideas, this space is in need of total reconfiguration. The lighting is poor, and the room feels cramped and unusable.
The newly updated bespoke kitchen is truly luxurious. Featuring an open plan layout, the area is spacious enough for a dining area as well as a lounge. The kitchen is linear and spans the length of the wall, offering the perfect area to cook and host a gorgeous dinner party.
The colour scheme within the room is clean and simple, with whites and off-whites acting as the main hues. High gloss joinery in a dark aubergine tone adds contrast, affording the room a sense of interest.
The updated living room is sleek, chic and resplendently calming. With the continued white colour palette, the room is lit using wall-mounted lights that create a soft and welcoming ambience.
The finished lounge features a decommissioned fireplace that houses a decorative and useful storage space for firewood or other ornamental pieces.
Finally, as we come to the end of our tour, we take a quick peek at the newly refurbished bathroom. Wonderfully fresh, with plentiful natural light, the room also features a frosted window for privacy.
The colour scheme is again white, imparting a cleanliness and sense of hygiene. Offering a large walk-in shower, this room has been perfectly revitalised for modern 21st century living.
