A Dreary Blackpool Home Shines Again

There is something truly fulfilling about a dilapidated and neglected house given a second chance as a stylish and useful home. Located in the heart of one of Blackpool's main socially and economically deprived areas, this terrace dwelling was purchased by Blackpool Council, with hopes of a complete transformation. The scheme New Homes from Old Places takes sub-divided residential properties and rejuvenates them with the aim of expanding the local area's demographics and improving the general district. Lifting all aspects of Blackpool's quality in standards of accommodation, this scheme enhances the community and creates homes where people and families want to live.

Originally an eight bedroom guesthouse, the team at Ben Jurin Architecture modified the original architect's over-budget plans and produced a design that would satisfy financial constraints, yet still provide a stylish and sophisticated home. Providing a fully detailed material specification and design management role, Ben Jurin followed the project from planning application through to practical completion.

Utilising their attention-to-detail and impressive high standard of finish, the new contemporary home is a spectacular transformation and modification of its original structure. Employing Edenfield Homes as their contractor, the home was completed on time and on budget.

Let's take a look at the before and after of this intriguing Blackpool renewal…